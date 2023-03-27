Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,471 in the last 365 days.

Cerevance to Participate in Chief Medical Officer Summit 360˚

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced that Ottavio V. Vitolo, M.D., chief medical officer of Cerevance, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the upcoming Chief Medical Officer Summit 360˚ (CMO Summit 360˚). The summit is being held in Boston, MA at Boston Park Plaza from April 3-4, 2023.

Roundtable Details:

Title: Challenges & Opportunities in Rare Disease
Presenter: Ottavio V. Vitolo, M.D., CMO, Cerevance
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 3, 2023, 1:00 PM - 2:00 p.m. ET

For more information and registration details, see the CMO 360˚ website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com

Contacts 

Cerevance: 
Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com 

Media: 
Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cerevance to Participate in Chief Medical Officer Summit 360˚

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more