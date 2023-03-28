Pet Food Market worth US$ 131.8 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3 % - BY PMI

The report “Pet Food Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Pet Food Market accounted for US$ 89.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 131.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.
The pet food market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of food and treats for pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and fish. The market is driven by factors such as the growing pet population, increasing pet ownership, and rising demand for premium and organic pet food products. The market is highly competitive, with a range of companies offering a variety of products to cater to different pet food needs. The market is also influenced by trends such as humanization of pets, which has led to a rise in demand for pet food products that mimic human food. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing pet ownership and rising consumer awareness about pet health and wellness.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 89.9 billion
CAGR – 4.3%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2029
Key Highlights:
• On June 2019, Purina Petcare and DentaLife® have made partnership with Dr. Evan Antin in order to help dog owners make sense of doggy dental care.
• In May 2018, Hill’s Pet Nutrition has joined a nation-wide network of animal shelter partners in honor of National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day (NADPD). It aims to educate pet families so that they can stay safe and be better prepared to survive a disaster.
• In May 2018, Wellness® and CORE® has made new innovations in dog nutrition and introduced fourteen new protein-packed recipes. The recipes combine high-protein, grain free kibble and 100% raw meat pieces, as well as new toppers.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Pet Food Market accounted for US$ 89.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region.
• By product type, the global pet food market is segmented into dry food, wet/canned food, nutritious food, snacks/treats, and others. Dry food type segment is the largest segment of the global market, accounting for 39% of the global pet food market. The snacks/treats segment follows, accounting for 21% of the global pet food market.
• By Distribution Channel, the global pet food market is segmented into pet shops, online stores, hypermarkets, and Hypermarkets distribution channel currently holds the largest market share as they offer convenience to the consumers. Online stores distribution channel segment is expected to exhibit a strong growth for the global market over the forecast period.
• By Application, the global pet food market is segmented into dog, cat, and others.
• By region, North America pet food market dominates the global pet food market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Growing pet ownership coupled with presence of major manufacturers are major factor driving growth of the North America pet food market. The Europe pet food market is expected to witness considerable growth in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific pet food market is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing pet ownership among nuclear families and millennial in countries such as India and Japan in this region.
The prominent player operating in the global pet food market includes Mars Inc., Nestle Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc., Wellpet LLc, Cargill Corp., Ingredion, Inc., SunOpta, Inc., DuPont de Nemour, Inc., Darling Ingredients, Inc., and Procter & Gamble, Inc.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing pet population and increasing pet ownership: The demand for pet food items is being driven by the rise in the number of animals and pet ownership.
• Rising demand for premium and organic pet food products: Pet food goods of superior quality and without dangerous additives and chemicals will command a higher price from consumers.
• Increasing trend of humanization of pets: Customers are seeking pet food products that resemble human meals and treating their animals more like family.
• Growing awareness about pet health and wellness: Customers are seeking healthier and more nutrient-rich pet food products as they become more conscious of how pet food affects their pets' health and wellbeing.
• Expansion of distribution channels and e-commerce platforms: The pet food industry is expanding as a result of the items' accessibility through various online platforms and distribution methods.
Restrains:
• Regulatory challenges and stringent guidelines for pet food production and distribution: The rigorous rules and restrictions that pet food producers must follow can drive up manufacturing costs and prevent new competitors from entering the market.
• Fluctuating prices of raw materials used in pet food production: The pricing and availability of pet food items can be affected by changes in the price of important raw ingredients including meat, grains, and vegetables.
• Competition from alternative pet food products such as homemade and raw diets: Alternative diets, such homemade and raw diets, are being chosen by some pet owners, which may restrain the market for commercial pet food from expanding.
• Growing concerns about the environmental impact of pet food production: The pet food business is coming under more and more attention because of its effects on the environment, particularly when it comes to the manufacturing of meat and packaging waste.
• Increase in cases of pet food recalls due to contamination and safety issues: Manufacturers of pet foods must uphold tight quality control standards to prevent recalls, which can harm a brand's reputation and reduce customer trust.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Comprehensive analysis: The research offers a thorough analysis of the pet food industry, including market size, trends, drivers, and constraints in addition to an examination of the competitive environment.
2. Insights and data: Insightful information and statistics are provided in the study on the pet food market, including market segmentation, geographical analysis, and market share data for important competitors.
3. Industry experts: Industry professionals with years of experience and knowledge in the pet food business have written the research. This guarantees the report's accuracy, dependability, and currentness.
4. Competitive landscape: The research includes a thorough analysis of the pet food market's competitive landscape, including company profiles, business strategies, and recent developments.
5. Future outlook: The research offers a look at the pet food market's prospects for the future, including market predictions, possibilities, and difficulties. This can assist companies and investors in developing smart judgements and winning strategies.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
