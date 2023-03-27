Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,402 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Enterprise Connect, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, a smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks people’s potential by summarizing chat threads, organizing ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more. The company also announced it will use OpenAI to bolster its unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility.
Zoom’s federated approach to AI leverages its own proprietary AI models, those from leading AI companies– such as OpenAI –and select customers’ own models. With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom’s goal is to provide the most value for its customers' diverse needs. These models can also be customized to perform better for a customer, based on their vocabulary and requirements.
“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations.”
In today’s work environment, workers find it increasingly difficult to balance workday priorities between emails, team chats, meetings, and project management tasks. Teams are also looking for ways to better co-create effectively in real-time. To help solve these challenges, Zoom IQ will have a host of new capabilities scheduled to release soon, including:
Additionally at Enterprise Connect, Zoom is showcasing the following innovations to make teamwork more meaningful and strengthen customer relationships:
