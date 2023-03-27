Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential

Zoom uses OpenAI technologies to bolster a unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Enterprise Connect, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, a smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks people’s potential by summarizing chat threads, organizing ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more. The company also announced it will use OpenAI to bolster its unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility.



Zoom’s federated approach to AI leverages its own proprietary AI models, those from leading AI companies– such as OpenAI –and select customers’ own models. With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom’s goal is to provide the most value for its customers' diverse needs. These models can also be customized to perform better for a customer, based on their vocabulary and requirements.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations.”

In today’s work environment, workers find it increasingly difficult to balance workday priorities between emails, team chats, meetings, and project management tasks. Teams are also looking for ways to better co-create effectively in real-time. To help solve these challenges, Zoom IQ will have a host of new capabilities scheduled to release soon, including:

Zoom IQ chat compose: Zoom Team Chat users can soon use the compose feature to help compose messages based on conversational context in addition to changing message tone to customize suggested responses.





Zoom Team Chat users can soon use the compose feature to help compose messages based on conversational context in addition to changing message tone to customize suggested responses. Zoom IQ email compose: Harnessing the power of Generative AI, users will get email draft suggestions in response to the conversational context from prior Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls, and email threads. Available initially in Zoom IQ for Sales.





Harnessing the power of Generative AI, users will get email draft suggestions in response to the conversational context from prior Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls, and email threads. Available initially in Zoom IQ for Sales. Zoom IQ meeting summary: Generate a summary, capture next steps, and share via Team Chat, Zoom Calendar, and email without recording the conversation, so those who didn’t attend will no longer have to sit through lengthy recordings.



Additionally at Enterprise Connect, Zoom is showcasing the following innovations to make teamwork more meaningful and strengthen customer relationships:

Zoom Huddles (formerly Zoom Spots) is a new video-enabled virtual coworking space designed to foster ad-hoc discussions and relationship building, to replicate the “working alongside” aspect of an open office and encourage free-form video-first conversations. Zoom Huddles is now available globally for customers to request early access by visiting the product page .





(formerly Zoom Spots) is a new video-enabled virtual coworking space designed to foster ad-hoc discussions and relationship building, to replicate the “working alongside” aspect of an open office and encourage free-form video-first conversations. Zoom Huddles is now available globally for customers to request early access by visiting the . Intelligent Director uses multiple cameras in a Zoom Room to determine the best angle of the individuals in the room to display within the meeting. With high-quality, reliable video and voice, Intelligent Director also provides a best-in-class experience for remote participants. Available in beta soon.





uses multiple cameras in a Zoom Room to determine the best angle of the individuals in the room to display within the meeting. With high-quality, reliable video and voice, Intelligent Director also provides a best-in-class experience for remote participants. Available in beta soon. Zoom Scheduler makes it easy to find the perfect time for meetings by sharing the host’s availability so others (even external participants) can conveniently book appointments. Zoom Scheduler reduces the back-and-forth hassle of manual scheduling by placing a meeting on the host’s calendar with a Zoom Meetings link already included, saving both participants time. Zoom Scheduler works seamlessly with Zoom Meetings and Zoom Mail and Calendar, and integrates with Google Calendar and Microsoft 365, so hosts can use their preferred calendar.



