Crypto Investigative Support Company Recognized in U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Blockchain Intelligence Group CEO accepts 2022 Homeland Security Investigations New York Private Sector Partnership Award

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group, a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain investigative technology, supporting law enforcement agencies, received the 2022 Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Private Sector Partnership Award at the 6th Annual HSI New York Awards ceremony held Friday at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.



During the annual award ceremony, acts of valor and service, investigative accomplishments, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the New York City area and internationally were recognized by HSI New York leadership.

Blockchain Intelligence Group CEO Lance Morginn attended the ceremony to accept the award presented by HSI NY Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo. In attendance were agency heads from numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and the keynote speech was delivered by former United States Congressional Representative Peter King who formerly was Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

Blockchain Intelligence Group and its employees who assisted HSI New York were the recipients of the HSI Private Sector Partnership Award.

The award was presented to Blockchain Intelligence Group for significant collaboration with HSI and other law enforcement agencies which resulted in the first federal arrests relating to a non-fungible token (NFT) rug pull scam and the prevention of additional victims from being defrauded according to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas Acocella who introduced the award to the guests in attendance.

“When our team identified suspicious behavior occurring over social media channels relating to what appeared to be an apparent rug pull involving the Frosties NFT, we not only notified law enforcement, but we put our investigative tool, QLUE™, into their hands without hesitation,” said Morginn who traveled to New York to accept the award and meet with the areas law enforcement community. “Cryptocurrency and NFT money laundering investigations present unique challenges to law enforcement and with QLUE™, as demonstrated in the Frosties investigation, investigators quickly tracked and traced the flow of funds as well as the NFT all on one graph, a first for the evolving digital asset investigative industry.”

In June of last year, Blockchain Intelligence Group launched NFT Explorer, a graphical analytics tool that traces an NFT from the point of theft to the subsequent sale and liquidation of proceeds all on one graph. NFT Explorer, which is part of the QLUE™ investigative suite, solved this significant challenge faced by law enforcement and cryptocurrency money laundering investigators.

Along with NFT Explorer, the QLUE™ suite of investigative resources, covers 13 of the most widely used cryptocurrency blockchains used by money launderers and cyber criminals, including Bitcoin, Dash, and TRON, and over 700,000 tokens and NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Morginn praised the entire Blockchain Intelligence Team for building QLUE™, an affordable and user-friendly tool that assists law enforcement agencies around the world, to easily and quickly track and trace the flow of crypto funds and NFTs.

For the latest on Blockchain Intelligence Group and QLUE™, please visit the website or follow along on LinkedIn and Twitter .



About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is the crypto investigations and training company. Founded in 2015, the company helped invent the Blockchain Analytics category. Its flagship software, QLUE™, helps win court cases and recover digital assets. AML, independent and law enforcement investigators rely on the company’s toolkit to track nefarious activity and de-risk transactions for digital assets. The Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) course is endorsed by the US government and used by top law enforcement and Fortune 500 banks.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

