Pliant Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 American Thoracic Society International Conference

/EIN News/ -- Posters include data across biomarker, translation and clinical studies supporting

development of bexotegrast (PLN-74809), a dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ6/αvβ1 integrins, in IPF

Two posters selected for featured oral presentations at ATS 2023 Mini Symposiums

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the Company will present three scientific posters at the upcoming 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place May 19-24, 2023, in Washington, DC.

“We are very pleased to be presenting these data from across the bexotegrast clinical development program, including data from our Phase 2a trial in patients with IPF,” said Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Pliant Therapeutics. “These presentations provide further insight into bexotegrast’s mechanism of action and support the continued development of this novel drug candidate.”



The following abstracts are posted on ATS 2023’s online itinerary planner.

Thematic Poster Session A67: Biomarkers, Mediators, and Translational Models for ILD

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Area J, Hall C (Lower Level), Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Abstract: Combining Dual αVβ6/αVβ1 Integrin Inhibitor, PLN-74809, With Standard-of-Care Therapies Has a Synergistic Effect on Reducing Fibrogenic Gene Expression in Fibrotic Human Lung Slices

Pliant was also selected for featured oral presentations as part of the ATS 2023 Mini Symposiums program.

Mini Symposium B17: Emerging Data on Disease and Symptom Based Therapeutics for Patients with IPF

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:12 a.m. – 9:24 a.m. ET

Location: Ballroom B (Level 3), Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Abstract: PLN-74809 Shows Favorable Safety and Tolerability and Indicates Antifibrotic Activity in a Phase 2a Study for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Mini Symposium D19: New Perspectives on Translational Studies for Lung Fibrosis

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 9:12 a.m. ET

Location: Room 146 A-C (Street Level), Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Abstract: Dual αVβ6/αVβ1 Integrin Inhibitor PLN-74809 Attenuates Pathologic Fibroblasts in Human Fibrotic Lung Explant Tissue

Posters will be available to view during the ATS Conference, Sunday, May 21-Wednesday, May 24.



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those regarding future development of bexotegrast. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Pliant Therapeutics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development and commercialization of our product candidates, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, our reliance on third parties for critical aspects of our development operations, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Unless otherwise noted, Pliant is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.



Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of bexotegrast in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant is initiating a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

