Splash Beverage Group’s Pulpoloco to be Available in Participating 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, previously announced that Pulpoloco was awarded the 7-Eleven, Inc. Brands with Heart™ designation and with that designation the opportunity to showcase the brand to 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores. The company today announced that its Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available in select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores across the U.S.



7-Eleven is the world’s largest convenience retailer with more than 83,000 stores globally Pulpoloco Sangria is made in Madrid, Spain, following the family recipe of the brand’s founder, Paul Damon. Pulpoloco is packaged in a highly innovative, ecofriendly paper can called the CartoCan, in a process designed to minimize its environmental impact.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “7-Eleven is one of the world's most recognized names in convenience stores. We were honored when we were selected for the “Brands With Heart” designation and are thrilled to now have the ability to get our Pulpoloco product on the shelves. This is another example of how the quality of our distribution continues to create opportunities for us,” added Nistico. “We’re getting in front of more and more of the largest and most well-known names in the consumer business because they’re confident in our ability to execute and put product on retail shelves. We’re confident that the quality of Pulpoloco Sangria combined with its ecofriendly packaging, available in select 7-Eleven stores will be a winning combination.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815