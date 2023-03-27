goeasy Ltd. CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer of goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. ET.



To access the live webcast, please visit https://www.goeasy.com/events. The webcast will be archived for three months following the event and available at the same location.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.3 million Canadians and originated approximately $10.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

