Baker Hughes to Supply Liquefaction Trains for Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 Project

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday it has been awarded an order by Bechtel to supply two Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) for Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Jefferson County, Texas, following the positive Final Investment Decision (FID) announced March 20.

Through the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project, Sempra Infrastructure aims to deliver critical new export infrastructure in the U.S., which will help meet continuing growth in demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). In total, Baker Hughes will supply four Frame 7 turbines paired with eight centrifugal compressors across two LNG trains – for a nameplate capacity of approximately 13 MTPA – as well as two electric motor driven compressors for the plant’s boosting services.

“We are delighted to be working with Bechtel and Sempra Infrastructure to supply critical equipment for this innovative LNG project,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “Baker Hughes has been committed to LNG for over 30 years, and today’s announcement builds on our track record of delivering high-availability and reliable LNG technology, with low total cost of operations, further enabling increased exports of LNG from the U.S. Gulf Coast to meet global energy needs.”

Baker Hughes’ proven gas technology solution chosen for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 provides Sempra Infrastructure with the highest production levels for the plant’s design, as well as operational flexibility, high availability, and lower emission footprint. The Frame 7 turbine is well-proven for its energy efficiency, availability, reliability and maintainability.

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train, a unique Baker Hughes offering, as well as manufacturing of the compressors and testing of the trains, will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Italy. The expected commercial operation dates for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 Train 1 and Train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

