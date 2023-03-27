Submit Release
Prime Medicine to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks – Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine, will present a corporate overview at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks – Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 3:55 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated, one-time, curative genetic therapies to address the widest spectrum of diseases. The company is deploying Prime Editing technology, a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology, which is designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene. With the potential to repair approximately 90 percent of known disease-causing genetic mutations across many organs and cell types, medicines based on Prime Editing could offer a one-time curative genetic therapeutic option to a broad set of patients.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1ABmedia.com


