Blood Stream Infection Testing Market: Current Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global blood stream infection testing market would reach $5.17 billion by 2021, and would generate $10.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. Blood Stream Infection Testing is a medical test that helps doctors determine if there are bacteria or other harmful microorganisms in a person's bloodstream. The test is usually done if a person shows signs of an infection, such as a high fever, chills, or rapid heartbeat.

During the test, a small sample of blood is taken from the person and sent to a laboratory. In the lab, the sample is put into a special container that allows any microorganisms in the blood to grow and multiply. If there are bacteria or other harmful microorganisms present in the blood, they will start to grow in this container.

The lab then analyzes the sample to identify the type of microorganism causing the infection. Once the specific microorganism is identified, doctors can determine the most effective antibiotic to use to treat the infection.

Blood Stream Infection Testing is an important tool for doctors to quickly diagnose and treat infections in their patients.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the global public health emergency and negatively impacted the global bloodstream infection testing market share.

However, as blood culture test considered as standard for diagnosis of the infection, the demand for BSI testing increased.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Sample collection: This involves collecting a sample of blood from the patient using a needle and syringe.

Blood culture: The collected blood sample is added to a special culture medium and incubated under specific conditions to promote the growth of microorganisms that may be present in the blood.

Identification: Once the microorganisms have grown, they are identified using various techniques such as biochemical testing, DNA sequencing, or mass spectrometry.

Susceptibility testing: This involves testing the microorganisms to determine which antibiotics will be most effective in treating the infection.

Reporting: The results of the Blood Stream Infection Testing are reported to the healthcare provider, who can then use the information to guide the appropriate treatment for the patient.

All of these segments work together to provide accurate and timely diagnosis of blood stream infections, which is essential for effective treatment and management of these serious conditions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Quality of sample collection: Blood sample collection should be done under sterile conditions to prevent contamination, and the sample should be collected from the appropriate site and in the right amount.

Time to culture: The longer it takes to culture the blood sample, the greater the risk of false negatives. Therefore, rapid diagnostic techniques, such as PCR-based testing, can help reduce the time required for testing.

Identification methods: The choice of identification method can impact the accuracy of Blood Stream Infection Testing. While traditional biochemical testing is still widely used, newer technologies such as DNA sequencing or mass spectrometry can provide more accurate and rapid identification.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing: Determining the appropriate antibiotic treatment for an infection is critical, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing can help guide the selection of appropriate antibiotics. However, the accuracy of this testing can be impacted by factors such as bacterial growth conditions, testing methodology, and the quality of the sample.

Interpretation of results: Blood Stream Infection Testing requires specialized training and expertise to properly interpret the results. Misinterpretation of results can lead to inappropriate treatment and potentially harm the patient.

In summary, ensuring proper sample collection, rapid diagnostic techniques, accurate identification and susceptibility testing, and proper interpretation of results are all essential factors that impact the effectiveness of Blood Stream Infection Testing.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

According to the recent data by United Nations, as of July 2022, the global population has reached 7.96 billion. This rising population is predicted to fuel revenue growth of the blood stream infection testing market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patients with infections in the urinary tract, kidney, lung, and abdominal area are prone to suffer from Blood Stream Infection. In addition, people who are suffering with HIV or receiving chemotherapy treatment are at a higher risk of developing BSI. It is one of the serious complications for patients who are admitted in critical care units. This infection not only lengthens the hospital stay, but also increases chances of life-threatening comorbidities and sometimes leads to death.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, becton dickinson medical devices co. ltd., suzhou, bioMérieux SA, cepheid, Luminex Corporation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., AdvanDx, Bruker Corporation

