Preterm Birth and Prelabor Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market Size to Reach USD 2.17 Billion in 2032

PROM Testing Market Size – USD 1.69 Billion in 2022, CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for non-invasive prenatal testing techniques

The preterm birth and Prelabor Rupture of Membranes (PROM) testing market size was USD 1.69 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising preterm birth rates, increased need for non-invasive testing procedures, and advancements in prenatal testing technologies are all driving market revenue growth.

The Global Preterm Birth And Prelabor Rupture Of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market size was USD 1.69 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Preterm birth is a major cause of infant mortality and morbidity, responsible for over 35% of newborn deaths globally. To address the increasing number of preterm births, healthcare providers are adopting Preterm Birth and PROM Testing, a non-invasive prenatal test that can detect PROM in pregnant women.

The market for non-invasive prenatal diagnostic procedures is also expected to grow due to the rising demand for safer prenatal testing. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is a popular prenatal testing method that uses cell-free Deoxyribonucleic Acid (cfDNA) from the mother's blood to detect genetic abnormalities and illnesses in the developing fetus, without the risks associated with invasive testing procedures like amniocentesis. This makes it a preferred choice among pregnant women.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced prenatal diagnostic technologies is driving the growth of the market. With the advancements in technology, newer and better prenatal testing procedures like cfDNA testing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) have been developed, making prenatal testing more accurate and reliable. This has led to a wider application of these technologies in the healthcare sector.

The market for preterm birth and PROM Testing is experiencing growth due to a rise in demand from different end-use sectors such as hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research institutions. This has resulted in increased revenue for the market. For instance, Mayo Clinic and Natera, a well-known company providing genetic testing and diagnostics, have partnered to create and market innovative non-invasive prenatal tests for the early identification of preterm birth and other pregnancy-related conditions in 2020.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Quest Diagnostics, Sera Prognostics, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and NanoEntek.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The global market for testing preterm birth and premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is expected to see significant revenue growth in the coming years, with the foetal fibronectin test projected to be the main contributor. This is due to the rising incidence of preterm birth, and the need for accurate and effective diagnostic tools. The foetal fibronectin test, which detects a protein produced by foetal membranes that indicates preterm delivery, is widely used for diagnosing preterm labour and PROM.

• The 23-week segment is expected to generate a significant portion of revenue in the global market for preterm birth and PROM testing over the forecast period. This is because newborns born extremely prematurely have a high mortality rate, with less than 5% surviving if born before 23 weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, it is crucial to diagnose and treat preterm birth and PROM at an early stage in this particular population.

• The North American market is expected to have the largest revenue share in the global market for preterm birth and PROM testing, as a result of rising rates of premature births. In the United States, approximately 10% of all live births are classified as preterm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

• On March 3, 2021, Cooper Surgical, Inc. acquired the prenatal and perinatal products division of Safe Obstetric Systems, a company that manufactures medical devices. This acquisition will broaden Cooper Surgical's portfolio of products in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

• On June 26, 2020, LabCorp introduced the Panorama Test, a non-invasive prenatal test. The test detects chromosomal abnormalities using cell-free DNA technology and is suited for use in high-risk pregnancies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global preterm birth and PROM testing market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, Test Type Outlook, Gestational Age Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Fetal Fibronectin Test

Ureaplasma Testing

Others

Gestational Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

<23 weeks

23-33 weeks

>33 weeks

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

