REPEAT - MEDIA ADVISORY: CMA president in Ottawa for 2023-24 federal budget

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Dr. Alika Lafontaine, president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), will be in Ottawa on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28 and will be available for media interviews to discuss the 2023-24 federal budget. The CMA anticipates a significant focus on health care in the 2023-24 budget. This will be critical to support and facilitate transformative changes to the country's health systems.

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement of physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and well-being, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

