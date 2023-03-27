Global $82 Billion Predictive Maintenance Market Outlook to 2031

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Predictive Maintenance Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global predictive maintenance market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 5,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 82,000 Million by the end of 2031.

Growing need to reduce downtime and maintenance costs, along with the digital transformation taking place in the organization are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented by component, deployment mode, organization size, and end-use verticals. On the basis of end-use verticals market is further fragmented into by government and defense, automotive, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, food and beverage, digital industry, and others.

The energy and utilities segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 14,000 million by the end of 2031. Moreover, the segment generated a revenue of nearly USD 900 million in 2021. This growth is on the account of increasing demand for curbing the productivity loss and maintenance cost. The energy and utilities segment is to grow at a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific collected the highest revenue of about USD 1,000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 24,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of over 35% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased prevalence of digitization and need to reduce the maintenance cost is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global predictive maintenance market that are included in the report are

C3.ai. Inc.

Software AG

PTC

Asystom

Uptake Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wavelabs

OMRON Corporation

SIGMA Industrial Precision

DINGO Software Pty. Ltd.

Operational excellence group limited (OPEX) Group Ltd.

Fiix Inc.

Ecolibirium Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc.

S A S Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric

GE Group

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi Consulting Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Survey Analysis

4. Key Findings - Predictive Maintenance Market

5. Executive Summary - Global Predictive Maintenance Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Trends

6.3. Challenges

6.4. Opportunities

7. Case Study Analysis

8. Technology Outlook

8.1. Artificial Intelligence & Internet of Things (IoT)

8.2. Machine Learning

8.3. Big Data Analytics & Cloud Computing

9. Regulations & Standards Landscape

10. Analysis on Anomalies in Predictive Maintenance

10.1. Type of Anomalies

10.2. Common Anomaly Mode

10.3. Anomaly Detection Techniques

11. Sensing Technology Analysis

11.1. Vibration Sensor

11.2. Temperature Sensor

11.3. Ultrasonic Sensor

11.4. Oil Level Sensor

11.5. Current Sensor

11.6. Pressure Sensor

11.7. Other Sensing Technologies

12. Competition Landscape

12.1. Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2. Competitive Benchmarking

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Detailed Overview

13.2.2. Assessment of Key Offering

13.2.3. Analysis of Growth Strategies

13.2.4. SWOT Analysis

13.2.5. Exhaustive Analysis on Key Financial Indicators

13.2.6. Recent Developments

14. Global Predictive Maintenance Market Outlook

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market by Value (USD million)

14.3. By Component

14.3.1. Solutions, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.1.1. Integrated, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.1.2. Standalone, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2. Services, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2.1. Professional Services, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2.1.1. System Integration, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2.1.2. Support and Maintenance, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2.1.3. Consulting, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.3.2.2. Managed Services, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.4. By Deployment Mode

14.4.1. Cloud, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.4.2. On Premises, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.5. By Organization Size

14.5.1. Large Enterprises, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.5.2. Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6. By End-Use Vertical

14.6.1. Government and Defense, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.2. Automotive, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.3. Energy and Utilities, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.4. Transportation and Logistics, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.6. Food & Beverage, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.7. Digital Industry, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.6.8. Others, 2021-2031F (USD million)

14.7. Region

