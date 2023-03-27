Connected Gym Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide with Nautilus, Brunswick, Cybex

Stay up-to-date with Connected Gym Equipment Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on “Connected Gym Equipment Market Insights, to 2029″ with 100+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Connected Gym Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Les Mills International Ltd. (New Zealand), Nautilus Inc. (United States), Brunswick Corporation (United States), Core Health & Fitness LLC (United States), Draper Inc. (United States), EGYM (United States), Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. (United States), TRUE Fitness Technology Inc. (United States), Paradigm Health & Wellness (United States), Precor Incorporated (Peloton Interactive Inc.) (United States), Technogym (Italy), Cybex International, Inc. (United States), Blue Goji Corp. (United States), SoulCycle (United States), Tonal Systems Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Connected Gym Equipment market to witness a CAGR of 29.8% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Residential, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users) by Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment) by Equipment type (Cardiovascular training equipment, Strength training equipment, Others) by End-user (Commercial, Residential) by Distribution type (Online, Offline) by Connectivity type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, RDFI and NFC, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Scope of the Report of Connected Gym Equipment
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases is one of the major causes of deaths. Organizations in Europe are promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports activities inculcating gym equipmentâ€™s. As a result, an increasing number of individuals are actively engaging in physical activities such as signing up for workout programs and packages or just exercising independently. In this context, Connected gym equipment is manufactured which is basically linked to the internet and taps the cloud-based data such as workout goals, health history, and nutritional habits to create personalized exercise plans and track how an individual is performing in the gym. This equipment allows the user to monitor the workout session in real time and help to improve the performance and collects workout data.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Application (Residential, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users) by Type (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment) by Equipment type (Cardiovascular training equipment, Strength training equipment, Others) by End-user (Commercial, Residential) by Distribution type (Online, Offline) by Connectivity type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, RDFI and NFC, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Trends:
• Wi-Fi Enabled Gym Equipment and Adoption of Smart Fitness Wears
• Rapid Growth in Health Clubs and Gym Centers
• Growing Urbanization Rate and Demand for Fitness Tracking Devices
Market Drivers:
• Growing Health Concerns and Need for an Active Lifestyle
• Increasing Awareness Regarding Regular Physical Activities
• Rising Obese Populations and Fitness Enthusiast
Market Opportunities:
• The Upsurge in Disposable Income of Consumers
• Improvement in Economic Conditions in Emerging Economies
• Rising Number of New Start-Up Gyms
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
