Yuvod Showcases Platform-as-a-Service Streaming Solutions for Video Service Providers, Live Sports and Hospitality Services at NAB 2023

Yuvod's 100% Cloud-Based Video Platform Is Easily Deployed, Rapidly Scalable and Affordable for Organizations of All Sizes

Yuvod, the affordable, 100% cloud-based, end-to-end OTT and IPTV solutions provider, will showcase its newest technology, innovations and cutting-edge streaming platform for video service providers, sports rights holders and hospitality services at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas, April 15 – 19.

Located in the new West Hall at booth #W1676, Yuvod will demonstrate the company's robust portfolio of new and enhanced solutions, including its bespoke Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) customizable offering, which includes 24/7 support, STB integration, CRM and billing system, multi-DRM encryption, and much more.

"We are democratizing streaming," said Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod. "Until now, advanced streaming technology has only been accessible to the biggest companies and required enormous budgets. Our PaaS is a game-changer, with a technology stack that makes self-service easy, affordable and immediate."

Demonstrations and technology on display are ideal for a range of organizations and industries, including:

Video Service Providers : Discover live, linear and on-demand streaming with advanced functionality across multiple devices and applications. Entirely cloud-based, it can be quickly deployed in any location and centralizes all the operational and technical processes into the streamer's hands with the following: Proprietary video platform Media server Middleware STB integrations Customizable dashboards Content delivery network (CDN) IP networking CRM and billing systems App Design 24/7 support and more

Sports Broadcasting: It's never been easier to broadcast live sports and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. Yuvod provides advanced tools and features to help monetize sports content – such as customizable subscription models and advanced analytics – and keep fans highly engaged with integrations for real-time stats from live or past events. In addition, Yuvod offers an unrestricted choice of CDNs to deliver fast and responsive live streams across every continent.

Hospitality Services: Yuvod offers a refreshingly affordable alternative to the larger companies that dominate the market. Hospitality centers no longer need a head-end and can significantly improve the quality of a guest's experience with easy-to-access, personalized entertainment in every room. Yuvod's platform integrates seamlessly with existing PMS systems to provide pertinent guest information and services at the click of a button – such as ordering room service, finding a local attraction, checking out, and more. Content can be ingested from any source, along with metadata from external applications (such as HBO, Netflix or Hulu) and EPG systems.

About Yuvod

Since its founding in 2015 in Valencia, Spain, Yuvod has provided customized OTT solutions that enable content providers and distributors of any size to launch and monetize high-quality streaming services. Covering the entire streaming value chain, Yuvod has worked with over 100 clients and partners in telecommunications, cable, broadband, sports, broadcasting, and hospitality across the United States, Latin America and Europe, including Vodafone, La Liga Tech, Grupo Hotusa, Rakuten TV, DAZN, among others.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Yuvod at NAB, please visit https://yuvod.com/.

