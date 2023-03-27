Yuvod Showcases Platform-as-a-Service Streaming Solutions for Video Service Providers, Live Sports and Hospitality Services at NAB 2023

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,416 in the last 365 days.
Yuvod's 100% Cloud-Based Video Platform Is Easily Deployed, Rapidly Scalable and Affordable for Organizations of All Sizes
Yuvod, the affordable, 100% cloud-based, end-to-end OTT and IPTV solutions provider, will showcase its newest technology, innovations and cutting-edge streaming platform for video service providers, sports rights holders and hospitality services at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas, April 15 – 19.
Located in the new West Hall at booth #W1676, Yuvod will demonstrate the company's robust portfolio of new and enhanced solutions, including its bespoke Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) customizable offering, which includes 24/7 support, STB integration, CRM and billing system, multi-DRM encryption, and much more.
"We are democratizing streaming," said Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod. "Until now, advanced streaming technology has only been accessible to the biggest companies and required enormous budgets. Our PaaS is a game-changer, with a technology stack that makes self-service easy, affordable and immediate."
Demonstrations and technology on display are ideal for a range of organizations and industries, including:
About Yuvod
Since its founding in 2015 in Valencia, Spain, Yuvod has provided customized OTT solutions that enable content providers and distributors of any size to launch and monetize high-quality streaming services. Covering the entire streaming value chain, Yuvod has worked with over 100 clients and partners in telecommunications, cable, broadband, sports, broadcasting, and hospitality across the United States, Latin America and Europe, including Vodafone, La Liga Tech, Grupo Hotusa, Rakuten TV, DAZN, among others.
For more information or to schedule a meeting with Yuvod at NAB, please visit https://yuvod.com/.
