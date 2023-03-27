Global $5 Billion Cosmetic Pen and Pencil Market Outlook to 2031 Featuring Confalonieri Matite, L'Oreal, LVMH, Barry M, Wycon, Percassi ,Pixi, KOSE, Faber-Castell, & Clarins

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Pen and Pencil Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic pen and pencil market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Market generated a revenue of around USD 2,300 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 5,000 Million by the end of 2031.

Higher sales of cosmetic products, backed by the growing number of people using makeup products, along with the availability of different types of cosmetic products worldwide are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application market is further fragmented into lip, eye, skin glossing pencil, clean-up pencil, concealer pencil, cheek balm, and nail. The lip segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 1,700 million by the end of 2031. This growth is on the account of increasing demand of lip liners and lipstick crayons. The lip segment is to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific collected the highest revenue of around USD 2,000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 800 million, by growing at the CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased online sales of cosmetic products and rising need of cosmetics among population is expected to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global cosmetic pen and pencil market that are included in the report

Confalonieri Matite s.r.l

L'Oreal Paris

LVMH

Barry M

Wycon SPA

Percassi

Pixi - Sjovik Ltd.

KOSE Corporation

Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH

Clarins

