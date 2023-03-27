BioNTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,291 in the last 365 days.
Conference call and webcast scheduled for March 27 at 8:00 am ET (2:00 pm CET)
MAINZ, Germany, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE BNTX "BioNTech" or the "Company"))) today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on its corporate progress.
"We made significant progress in 2022 by advancing our pipeline and launching the world's first Omicron BA.4/BA.5 adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, multiple new modalities achieved encouraging clinical data and we progressed nine new programs into clinical trials," said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "As we look to 2023 and beyond, we plan to continue investing in our transformation with a focus on building commercial capabilities in oncology and working towards registrational trials. Our mid-term goal is to seek approval for multiple oncology products in cancer indications with high unmet medical need."
Financial Review for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
|in millions, except per share data
|Fourth Quarter 2022
|Fourth Quarter 2021
|Full Year 2022
|Full Year 2021
|Total Revenues1
|€4,278.3
|€5,532.5
|€17,310.6
|€18,976.7
|Net Profit
|€2,278.7
|€3,166.2
|€9,434.4
|€10,292.5
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|€9.26
|€12.18
|€37.77
|€39.63
Total revenues reported were €4,278.3 million1 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €5,532.5 million1 for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenues were €17,310.6 million1, compared to €18,976.7 million1 for the comparative prior year period. The change corresponds with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines.
Cost of sales were €183.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €583.2 million for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, cost of sales were €2,995.0 million, compared to €2,911.5 million for the comparative prior year period. Cost of sales were impacted by expenses arising from inventory write-offs and expenses for production capacities derived from agreements with contract manufacturing organizations that became redundant. In addition, during the three months ended December 31, 2022, cost of sales were impacted by the release of provisions.
Research and development expenses were €509.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €271.5 million for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, research and development expenses were €1,537.0 million, compared to €949.2 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase was mainly due to expenses in connection with the development and production of BioNTech's and Pfizer's Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and from progressing the clinical studies for BioNTech's pipeline candidates. The increase was further driven by a higher headcount in the R&D area and expenses incurred under BioNTech's share-based-payment arrangements.
General and administrative expenses were €122.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €130.9 million for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, general and administrative expenses were €484.7 million, compared to €285.8 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase was mainly due to increased expenses for IT and purchased external services as well as an increase in headcount.
Income taxes were accrued in an amount of €893.9 million of tax expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €1,547.7 million of tax expenses for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, income taxes accrued were €3,519.7 million of tax expenses, compared to €4,753.9 million of tax expenses for the comparative prior year period. The derived annual effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022, was 27.2%.
Net profit was €2,278.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to €3,166.2 million for the comparative prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net profit was €9,434.4 million, compared to €10,292.5 million for the comparative prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents were €13,875.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, the payment settling BioNTech's gross profit share for the third quarter of 2022 (as defined by the contract) in the amount of €1,816.5 million was received from our collaboration partner as of January 12, 2023. The contractual settlement of the gross profit share under the COVID-19 collaboration with Pfizer has a temporal offset of more than one calendar quarter. As Pfizer's fiscal quarter for subsidiaries outside the United States differs from BioNTech's financial reporting cycle, it creates an additional time lag between the recognition of revenues and the payment receipt.
Shares Outstanding: Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, were 243,215,169.
"Our COVID-19 vaccine revenues, driven by the delivery of our Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines, have ensured another strong financial performance in 2022," said Jens Holstein, CFO of BioNTech. "We believe that the Company's financial success in 2022 will provide a springboard to accelerate and build upon our diversified clinical pipeline and fuel our research and development in the coming years. The announced acquisition of InstaDeep and the recent license and collaboration agreement with OncoC4, which adds a clinical program to our existing portfolio aim to create future value for BioNTech mid- to long-term. We anticipate our COVID-19 franchise will further support our already existing financial strength in the years to come. As a science and innovation driven company, we plan to continue to invest heavily in R&D and are willing to invest in mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations to create future growth for the Company."
Outlook for the 2023 Financial Year:
The Company's outlook contains the following components:
BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Revenues for the 2023 Financial Year:
| Estimated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenues
for the 2023 financial year
|~ €5 billion
This revenue estimate reflects expected revenues related to BioNTech's share of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in the collaboration partner's territories, from direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in BioNTech's territory and expected revenues from sales to collaboration partners which may be influenced by costs like inventory write-offs once materialized and shared with the collaboration partner Pfizer.
Revenue guidance is based on various assumptions including but not limited to the expected transition from an advanced purchase agreement environment to commercial market ordering starting in 2023 and a regulatory recommendation to adapt the COVID-19 vaccines to address newly circulating variants or sublineages of SARS-CoV-2. The estimated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenues reflect expected deliveries under existing or committed supply contracts and anticipated sales through traditional commercial orders. A re-negotiation of the existing supply contract with the European Commission is ongoing, with the potential for a rephasing of deliveries of doses across multiple years and/or a volume reduction. While a vaccine adaptation is expected to lead to an increased demand, fewer primary vaccinations and lowered population-wide levels of boosting are anticipated. Seasonal demand is assumed, moving expected revenue generation significantly to the second half of the year 2023.
Planned 2023 Financial Year Expenses and Capex:
|R&D expenses
|€2,400 million - €2,600 million
|SG&A expenses
|€650 million - €750 million
|Capital expenditures
|€500 million - €600 million
Estimated 2023 Financial Year Tax Assumptions:
|BioNTech Group estimated annual cash effective income tax rate
|~27%
Numbers reflect current base case projections, include potential effects caused or driven by additional collaborations or potential M&A transactions to the extent they have been disclosed and are calculated based on constant currency rates.
Operational Review of the Fourth Quarter and Key Post Period-End Events
COVID-19 Vaccine Programs – BNT162 (COMIRNATY)
Commercial updates
Clinical development and regulatory updates
Original COVID-19 vaccine
Original/Omicron BA.4-5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
Next-generation COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 – Influenza Combination mRNA Vaccine Program (BNT162b2 + BNT161)
Fourth Quarter 2022 Infectious Disease Pipeline Update and Outlook
HSV-2 Vaccine Program – BNT163
Malaria Vaccine Program – BNT165
Shingles Vaccine Program – BNT167
Fourth Quarter 2022 Oncology Pipeline Update and Outlook
BNT113, a candidate based on BioNTech's FixVac off-the-shelf mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy approach, is being developed as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable recurrent or metastatic HPV16+ head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, or HNSCC, expressing PD-L1. BNT113 has not previously been combined with anti-PD1 therapy.
Autogene cevumeran (BNT122) is a candidate based on an individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) approach developed for the treatment of adjuvant and metastatic cancers in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Each autogene cevumeran dose includes up to 20 different neoantigens selected on a patient-by-patient basis.
BNT211 is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) directing T cells against the novel target CLDN6 that is tested alone and in combination with a CAR-T cell Amplifying RNA Vaccine, or CARVac, encoding CLDN6. CARVac is intended to drive in vivo expansion of transferred CAR-T cells to increase their persistence and efficacy.
BNT312 (GEN1042) is a first-in-class bispecific antibody candidate designed to induce conditional immune activation by crosslinking CD40 and 4-1BB positive cells.
BNT313 (GEN1053) is a monospecific antibody candidate targeting CD27 to address malignant solid tumors. It is based on Genmab's HexaBody technology and is engineered to induce clustering of CD27 on the plasma membrane of T cells with the aim of enhancing T cell activation, proliferation and differentiation without depleting T cells.
Fourth Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Corporate Updates
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) overview
Upcoming investor and analyst events
Endnotes
The full audited consolidated financial statements can be found in BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC and available at https://www.sec.gov/ (the "Annual Report").
1 BioNTech's profit share is estimated based on preliminary data shared between Pfizer and BioNTech as further described in the Annual Report. Any changes in the estimated share of the collaboration partner's gross profit will be recognized prospectively.
² Calculated applying the average foreign exchange rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 as published by the German Central Bank (Deutsche Bundesbank).
Conference Call and Webcast Information
BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on March 27, 2023 at 8.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. CEST) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update for the fourth quarter and financial year 2022.
To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a pin number will be provided.
The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.
Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://biontech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.
For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's expected revenues and net profit related to sales of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, referred to as COMIRNATY where approved for use under full or conditional marketing authorization, in territories controlled by BioNTech's collaboration partners, particularly for those figures that are derived from preliminary estimates provided by BioNTech's partners; the rate and degree of market acceptance of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and, if approved, BioNTech's investigational medicines; the initiation, timing, progress, results, and cost of BioNTech's research and development programs, including those relating to additional formulations of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, and BioNTech's current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the availability of results; the timing and expected impact of the Company's planned acquisition of InstaDeep Ltd. and collaboration and licensing agreements with OncoC4, Inc. and others; the development of sustainable vaccine production and supply solutions, including BioNTainers, and the nature and feasibility of these solutions; and BioNTech's estimates of commercial and other revenues, cost of sales, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, income taxes, and shares outstanding. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: BioNTech's pricing and coverage negotiations with governmental authorities, private health insurers and other third-party payors after BioNTech's initial sales to national governments; the future commercial demand and medical need for initial or booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; competition from other COVID-19 vaccines or related to BioNTech's other product candidates, including those with different mechanisms of action and different manufacturing and distribution constraints, on the basis of, among other things, efficacy, cost, convenience of storage and distribution, breadth of approved use, side-effect profile and durability of immune response; the timing of and BioNTech's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for BioNTech's product candidates; the ability of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus variants; BioNTech's and its counterparties' ability to manage and source necessary energy resources; BioNTech's ability to identify research opportunities and discover and develop investigational medicines; the ability and willingness of BioNTech's third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to BioNTech's development candidates and investigational medicines; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BioNTech's development programs, supply chain, collaborators and financial performance; unforeseen safety issues and claims for potential personal injury or death arising from the use of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and other products and product candidates developed or manufactured by BioNTech; BioNTech's and its collaborators' ability to commercialize and market BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine and, if approved, its product candidates; BioNTech's ability to manage its development and expansion; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; BioNTech's ability to effectively scale BioNTech's production capabilities and manufacture BioNTech's products, including BioNTech's target COVID-19 vaccine production levels, and BioNTech's product candidates; risks relating to the global financial system and markets; and other factors not known to BioNTech at this time. You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on BioNTech's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.
BioNTech Contacts
Investor Relations
Michael Horowicz
+1 (617) 955 7420
Investors@biontech.de
Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de
Statements of Profit or Loss
| Three months ended
December 31,
|Years ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2020
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|Commercial revenues
|€4,271.3
|€5,525.9
|€17,194.6
|€18,874.0
|€303.5
|Research & development revenues
|7.0
|6.6
|116.0
|102.7
|178.8
|Total revenues
|€4,278.3
|€5,532.5
|€17,310.6
|€18,976.7
|€482.3
|Cost of sales
|(183.5)
|(583.2)
|(2,995.0)
|(2,911.5)
|(59.3)
|Research and development expenses
|(509.8)
|(271.5)
|(1,537.0)
|(949.2)
|(645.0)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(14.6)
|(17.9)
|(59.5)
|(50.4)
|(14.5)
|General and administrative expenses
|(122.9)
|(130.9)
|(484.7)
|(285.8)
|(94.0)
|Other operating expenses
|(376.2)
|(67.1)
|(407.0)
|(94.4)
|(2.4)
|Other operating income
|221.6
|237.8
|815.3
|598.4
|250.5
|Operating income / (loss)
|€3,292.9
|€4,699.7
|€12,642.7
|€15,283.8
|€(82.4)
|Finance income
|38.8
|16.3
|330.3
|67.7
|1.6
|Finance expenses
|(159.1)
|(2.1)
|(18.9)
|(305.1)
|(65.0)
|Profit / (loss) before tax
|€3,172.6
|€4,713.9
|€12,954.1
|€15,046.4
|€(145.8)
|Income taxes
|(893.9)
|(1,547.7)
|(3,519.7)
|(4,753.9)
|161.0
|Profit for the period
|€2,278.7
|€3,166.2
|€9,434.4
|€10,292.5
|€15.2
|Earnings per share
|Basic profit for the period per share
|€9.38
|€12.96
|€38.78
|€42.18
|€0.06
|Diluted profit for the period per share
|€9.26
|€12.18
|€37.77
|€39.63
|€0.06
Statements of Financial Position
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in millions)
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|€219.7
|€202.4
|Property, plant and equipment
|609.2
|322.5
|Right-of-use assets
|211.9
|197.9
|Other financial assets
|80.2
|21.3
|Other non-financial assets
|6.5
|14.4
|Deferred tax assets
|229.6
|—
|Total non-current assets
|€1,357.1
|€758.5
|Current assets
|Inventories
|439.6
|502.5
|Trade and other receivables
|7,145.6
|12,381.7
|Other financial assets
|189.4
|381.6
|Other non-financial assets
|271.9
|113.4
|Income tax assets
|0.4
|0.4
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,875.1
|1,692.7
|Total current assets
|€21,922.0
|€15,072.3
|Total assets
|€23,279.1
|€15,830.8
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|248.6
|246.3
|Capital reserve
|1,828.2
|1,674.4
|Treasury shares
|(5.3)
|(3.8)
|Retained earnings
|18,833.0
|9,882.9
|Other reserves
|(848.9)
|93.9
|Total equity
|€20,055.6
|€11,893.7
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities, loans and borrowings
|176.2
|171.6
|Other financial liabilities
|6.1
|6.1
|Income tax liabilities
|10.4
|4.4
|Provisions
|8.6
|184.9
|Contract liabilities
|48.4
|9.0
|Other non-financial liabilities
|17.0
|12.8
|Deferred tax liabilities
|6.2
|66.7
|Total non-current liabilities
|€272.9
|€455.5
|Current liabilities
|Lease liabilities, loans and borrowings
|36.0
|129.9
|Trade payables
|204.1
|160.0
|Other financial liabilities
|785.1
|1,190.4
|Refund liabilities
|24.4
|90.0
|Income tax liabilities
|595.9
|1,568.9
|Provisions
|367.2
|110.2
|Contract liabilities
|77.1
|186.1
|Other non-financial liabilities
|860.8
|46.1
|Total current liabilities
|€2,950.6
|€3,481.6
|Total liabilities
|€3,223.5
|€3,937.1
|Total equity and liabilities
|€23,279.1
|€15,830.8
Statements of Cash Flows
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Years ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2020
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Profit for the period
|€2,278.7
|€3,166.2
|€9,434.4
|€10,292.5
|€15.2
|Income taxes
|893.9
|1,547.7
|3,519.7
|4,753.9
|(161.0)
|Profit before tax
|€3,172.6
|€4,713.9
|€12,954.1
|€15,046.4
|€(145.8)
|Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows:
|Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets
|29.0
|26.0
|123.3
|75.2
|38.7
|Share-based payment expenses
|19.4
|20.5
|108.6
|93.9
|32.1
|Net foreign exchange differences
|847.8
|(92.0)
|625.5
|(387.5)
|41.3
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|0.2
|4.2
|0.6
|4.6
|0.6
|Finance income excluding foreign exchange differences
|(38.8)
|(0.3)
|(265.3)
|(1.5)
|(1.6)
|Finance expense excluding foreign exchange differences
|2.1
|2.2
|18.9
|305.2
|22.3
|Movements in government grants
|0.3
|20.6
|0.3
|(89.0)
|92.0
|Other non-cash income / (loss)
|—
|(2.2)
|—
|(2.2)
|1.7
|Unrealized net (gain) / loss on derivative instruments at fair value through profit or loss
|(323.3)
|32.4
|(241.0)
|57.3
|—
|Working capital adjustments:
|Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables, contract assets and other assets
|(646.8)
|(1,712.7)
|4,369.9
|(11,808.1)
|(247.9)
|Decrease / (increase) in inventories
|(144.8)
|(109.1)
|62.9
|(438.4)
|(49.8)
|Increase in trade payables, other financial liabilities, other liabilities, contract liabilities, refund liabilities and provisions
|(674.6)
|362.2
|85.7
|1,516.1
|204.6
|Interest received
|22.8
|0.2
|29.3
|1.2
|1.4
|Interest paid
|(5.0)
|(6.1)
|(21.5)
|(12.2)
|(3.6)
|Income tax received / (paid), net
|(1,387.4)
|(3,456.9)
|(4,222.1)
|(3,457.9)
|0.5
|Share-based payments
|(44.3)
|(2.4)
|(51.8)
|(13.4)
|—
|Net cash flows from / (used in) operating activities
|€829.2
|€(199.5)
|€13,577.4
|€889.7
|€(13.5)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(136.6)
|(39.4)
|(329.2)
|(127.5)
|(66.0)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|0.2
|2.0
|0.6
|3.4
|1.2
|Purchase of intangible assets and right-of-use assets
|(7.9)
|(14.0)
|(34.1)
|(26.5)
|(19.4)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries and businesses, net of cash acquired
|—
|(20.8)
|—
|(20.8)
|(60.6)
|Purchase of financial instruments
|(16.7)
|(19.5)
|(47.8)
|(19.5)
|—
|(Investment) / proceeds from maturity of other financial assets
|—
|(8.2)
|375.2
|(375.2)
|—
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|€(161.0)
|€(99.9)
|€(35.3)
|€(566.1)
|€(144.8)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of share capital and treasury shares, net of costs
|—
|—
|110.5
|160.9
|753.0
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|0.2
|—
|0.8
|—
|156.0
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|—
|(50.7)
|(18.8)
|(52.6)
|(1.6)
|Payments related to lease liabilities
|(9.2)
|1.8
|(41.1)
|(14.1)
|(12.7)
|Share repurchase program
|(55.7)
|—
|(986.4)
|—
|—
|Dividends
|—
|—
|(484.3)
|—
|—
|Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities
|€(64.7)
|€(48.9)
|
€(1,419.3)
|€94.2
|€894.7
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|603.5
|(348.3)
|12,122.8
|417.8
|736.4
|Change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exchange rate differences
|(152.1)
|15.3
|59.6
|64.7
|(45.3)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|13,423.7
|2,025.7
|1,692.7
|1,210.2
|519.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
|€13,875.1
|€1,692.7
|€13,875.1
|€1,692.7
|€1,210.2