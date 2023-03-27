Juicy Stakes Casino Roar Into Action With a Feast of Freebies

Take a look at what's on offer online this week

No one wants the raw end of the deal, but Juicy Stakes Casino are ensuring its players get the roarrrr end of the deal with a selection of specials to see out the month of March.

The freebie feast begins with more than 100 Free Spins on offer, ready to be put into action on two sabre-toothed slots. To get your hands on them, it's simple. Deposit the cash, enter the specially selected bonus codes as per below… and play.

For a first jaunt into the jungle and 40 Free Spins for Tiger's Claw, deposit $25 or more and enter the bonus code BENGAL40. Then to fetch a further 70, the minimum deposit is $50 and the code is SIBERIAN70 – that will earn you your stripes for Jungle Stripes.

Big cats, big bonuses, and fingers crossed for big wins. This Free Spin special can be claimed from 25th - 31st March.

Now that's the slots sorted, but there's another offer on the table – 30 Free Bets to use on a certified classic, Blackjack. Between 25th - 30th March, Juicy Stakes players can log into their accounts and help themselves to 30x $2 Free Bets to use on Blackjack 21.

These ones are completely on the house. It's just a case of logging in, tapping away to the Tangente tab and loading up this casino favourite. You could win up to $250 – what a deal!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Another month in the bag, but more importantly another two offers in the bag for our loyal players.

"110 Free Spins for two hot slots, along with $60 worth of Free Bets for Blackjack. March will be a tough act to follow, but we're always full of surprises – stay tuned for an awesome April!"

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005380/en/