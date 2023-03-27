MARINGE-KOKOTA CONSTITUENCY DELIVER PROJECTS TO BENEFICIARIES

Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) continue to fulfil its commitment toward advancing rural development in the constituency as it delivers livelihood projects to respective beneficiaries.

The projects include a three-ton truck, 60 fiberglass canoes and hardware materials for 79 houses.

These are funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

All the projects were shipped last week on MV Onogou vessel.

“What belongs to the people must be given to the people,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Andrew Kamoto said.

Falls under the transport sector, ongoing housing scheme and fishing, Mr Kamoto said the projects assistance were part of their 2022 ongoing support delivery to the constituency.

“The 3-tonne truck will be delivered to Koviloko ward for transportation and other emergency operations. An official handover of the vehicle will take place after a committee is setup to look after its operation sometimes later,” he explained.

For the 60 fibreglass canoes he said beneficiaries will use them for fishing and transportation purposes.

“The 60 canoes were additional support following our constituents growing demand. Most of our people use these small canoes for fishing and to transport their garden produce from the garden to their villages and for general transportation purposes.”

Part of the 60 fibreglass canoes which will be delivered to the recipients of Maringe/Kokota constituency funded under CDF.

“This year MKC is going to fund 130 housing projects. Hardware materials for the first 79 houses out of the total 130 already shipped last week,” Mr. Kamoto said.

He then thanked the Member of Parliament for MKC Honourable Culwick Togamana for always supporting and addressing development needs of the constituency.

He said the projects were funded according to the constituency development plan and priorities for this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamoto urges recipients to be responsible and look after the assets well and use them for their intended purposes.

Other ongoing developments that are happening in the constituency as highlighted by Mr Kamota include the ongoing road construction from Haevo to Korego village which is funded under the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) and also supported by MKC with its CDF allocation through the procurement of fuel for the machineries.

Part of the road from Haevo to Korego village constructed under MID and supported by Maringe/Kokota constituency office and their Member of Parliament.

He further added that in terms of the productive sector, the constituency also involve in poultry and coconut milling with the help of other supporting agencies like Kokonut Pasifiki specifically for the coconut milling.

Mr Kamoto thanked the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for facilitating the CDF programme with the support of the Government and Peoples Republic of China (PRC).

He said MKC under the leadership of their MP Dr Togamana will continue to work closely with MRD to make sure that Maringe/Kokota fully implement its development plan for this year. He also acknowledged constituents for their continuous support and cooperation to the constituency office over the years.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Selagaru Copra mill taking shape.

– MRD Press