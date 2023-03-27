CDF TOUCHES LIVES IN EAST ARE’ARE CONSTITUENCY

The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme of the national government is making greater influence on the lives of East Are’are constituents as their constituency office continue to deliver soul touching projects through the implementation of its development programs.

A team from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) have visited the constituency last week to monitor 2020-2022 CDF-funded projects and was impressed with the partnership approach the constituency employed to implement its CDF program.

Despite criticisms against CDF, there are success stories and positive impacts that it has brought to many with little made known to the public over the years.

The MRD monitoring team have interviewed a good number of beneficiaries of the fund in EAC and obliged to get a lot of encouraging testimonies about CDF and how it transformed their livelihood.

John Riahanua of Manawai village said CDF is like a blessing to him.

“I was assisted with a deep freezer system under the income generating program. To me, this is a blessing. Owning a deep freezer (fishery project) was my long-time dream. I have been seeking support for this project through our previous Members of Parliament/Honourables but unsuccessful. Now I am 50. And for the very first time in my life, own a deep freezer, thanks to our current Member of Parliament Honourable Peter Jr Kenilorea for the great support,” Mr Riahanua expressed.

John Riahanua of Manawai village one of the happy recipients of a deep freezer system under the income generating program.

He said his family and the community of Manawai is benefiting from the project.

“I use to buy fish from our local fishermen. They fish. I buy their catch. The community of Manawai and people from nearby communities usually buy fish from this small business of mine.

“This income generating project also encourages our young people to engage in economic activities (fishing) because they can earn money to support their family through the sale of their catch to us,” he said.

He said this income generating program is very effective as it empowers constituents to be self-reliant and also to get away with the dependency mentality.

Mr Riahanua said his small business has served him well to support his family obligations.

The constituency office also provided support to Mr Riahanua housing project.

Peter Tahuni from Hunanawa village while sharing the same sentiments said he was overwhelmed by the value CDF aid bring to his family.

Mr Tahuni, a recipient of a housing project said CDF is making greater impact in East Are’are constituency.

“I am one of the recipients of a housing project and I can confidently say that CDF touches my live. And I trust that there are others out there that this fund also positively transformed their livelihoods.”

He thanked government for the initiative and calls on the government to continue with the CDF funding assistance to ensure people participate in such social and economic activities to improving their livelihoods.

One of the 300 houses funded by East Are’are constituency using CDF in partnership with project recipients.

There are other constituents who shared similar sentiments and expressed acknowledgement to their MP Jr Kenilorea for his transparent and honest leadership and the constituency office for continuous support toward development in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Aliki Ha’apio said that it is the ongoing commitment of EAC under the leadership of Hon. Kenirolea to guarantee communities, families and individuals are supported through the CDF program.

He said EAC will continue to work in partnership with communities and individuals to advanced rural development in EAC and make sure projects are delivered to improve constituent’s livelihood.

EAC is one of the constituencies in the country that are well organized with communities very supportive to their MP Kenilorea Jr and the constituency office towards implementation of its CDF initiatives to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

It is obvious that the main priority sectors that get most of the constituency’s CDF allocation are economic sector which covers income generating, social sector which include support to education (schools), health, churches, and the environment sector which targeted at promoting conservation.

Development partnership is manifested in EAC. The constituency office works in partnership with communities and individuals to help advance rural development that continues to transform their lives.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022, this includes EAC.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Taka Taka Eco-Village house project also supported by CDF under East Are’are Conversation program in partnership with communities.

Muki clinic in East Are’are supported by CDF with materials for its exterior and interior walls and ceiling in partnership with Muki Community.

One of the two boat & OBM canoes funded by CDF for two wards in East Are’are constituency under emergency program. This boat has saved many lives by transporting sick people to Afio and Atoifi hospitals for medical attention.

One of the 40 boat & OBM canoes funded by CDF for communities in East Are’are constituency. This is funded under transport program of the constituency to help communities in terms of transportation.

(L-R): East Are’are Constituency Project Office Aliki Ha’apio, MRD Data Officer Anneth Rianafa, Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Agnes Bopi. Tanihorara, Boat driver, Owen and a community member of Manawai Leonan during the monitoring activity. In the background is Su’u Anglican church also supported by EAC through CDF.

Manawai school building, downstairs (bottom block) funded by CDF in partnership with communities.

standard netball court funded by CDF in partnership with Raeao community support. This is one of the several netball courts funded by CDF for schools and communities in the constituency.

One of the 7 internet dishes funded by the constituency with CDF to schools in EAC. This was installed in 2020. Photo captured at Maro’upaina school.

A newly constructed ablution block for Masupa school funded by CDF in partnership with communities.

A house project funded by CDF in partnership with owner at Masupa village reach its completion stage.

Betty Lalama of Manawai village stand in front of her standard dwelling house which is now reaches completion phase and now ready for roofing. This is funded by CDF in partnership with her family.

One of the milling areas some three kilometres in the thick jungle of East Are’are visited by the MRD monitoring team.

The MRD monitoring officers with Lucas Mill operators some 4 kilometres in the thick jungle of East Are’are, Tawaiapa community.

The MRD team, Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Agnes Bopi. Tanihorara second from right and Data Officer Anneth Rianafa far right and the Constituency Project Officer Aliki Ha’apio third from right visits Lucas mill operators some three kilometres in the think jungle of East Area’area.

– MRD Press