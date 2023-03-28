New Social Media Scheduling and Automation Tool Nuelink Helps make lives Easier for Busy Entrepreneurs and Agencies

TETOUAN, MOROCCO, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The easy-to-use and powerful tool helps businesses of all sizes get more leads from social media.
In this digital era, social media marketing is an indispensable part of a company’s marketing strategy. However, the amount of effort and time it takes to create and post content can leave small businesses and even agencies with fewer resources completely overwhelmed. This is where social media automation and scheduling tool, Nuelink, is trying to help. The tool has dozens of integration with other popular SaaS tools and allows veteran social media managers, social media management agencies, and business owners to schedule months of social content in minutes as well as analyze their performance so they can leverage the channels to the maximum.
With the tool, users can easily schedule and publish content across 12 social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Google Business Profile, Telegram, Pinterest, Webhook, Slack, Discord, and more.
Talking to the media, a representative for the company said, "Running a growing business or social media agency is not only exhausting but if not properly handled can become a major constraint. Our tool takes the burden away from their shoulders so they can have greater peace of mind and achieve greater work-life balance. They also have a library of 650+ social posts at their disposal that curated by our team of expert graphic designers and editors. Our tool helps them to create, manage and publish their social content seamlessly, so they never run out of ideas".
Bloggers can also take advantage of the automation with auto-post feature that takes blog posts from platforms such as Ghost, WordPress Blogger, Squarespace Blog, RSS, Substack to their social media channels. Similarly, e-commerce sellers can automate their product listings posting from Shopify, Etsy, Woocommerce and Squarespace Shop, their social accounts. Moreover, podcasters and influencers can also harness social media automation with features such as follow-up comment and auto-retweet to help drive more engagement.
Nuelink also enables bulk import of social media posts from a CSV file with one click. Other advanced features include a link shortener that allows businesses to also track the link statistics.
The company takes pride in listening to its customers and is constantly adding new features. The spokesperson went on to add, “Our mission is to make social media posting and scheduling simple, intuitive, and effective, which is why we always listening to users on what features drive the most value to them. We constantly add new tools. For instance, there is also a Twitter thread editor, and RSS feeds scanner that allows businesses to cross post on social media from it".
The have varying packages allow maximum people to take advantage of the tool including a standard plan that starts at just $15/month while they also have agency unlimited plan which offers them to manage unlimited brands on unlimited number of channels and automations and create unlimited posts in Queue.
They offer a 14-day free trial so entrepreneurs can use the social media management tools so they can make an informed decision without any risk. Businesses and agencies interested in learning more about social media marketing can visit their website today: https://nuelink.com/.
Bilal Ararou
Nuelink
support@nuelink.com
You just read:
New Social Media Scheduling and Automation Tool Nuelink Helps make lives Easier for Busy Entrepreneurs and Agencies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.