Collagen and Gelatin Market Size to Hit USD 2 Bn by 2033 with CAGR of 6.6% | Transparency Market Research

Major companies operating in the global collagen and gelatin market are Integra Lifesciences, Royal DSM, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Symatese, Gelita AG, PB Leiner, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Jellagen, Advanced Biomatrix, Matricel GmbH, and Rousselot.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Transparency Market Research, the global collagen and gelatin market stood at USD 900 Mn in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach USD 2 Bn in 2033. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2033.



Since collagen supplements are popular among individuals for supporting skin, and joints and improving muscle mass, these supplements are also available in various forms like capsules, powders, and liquids that can be easily mixed into food and drinks. According to research in 2019, 302 million cases of osteoarthritis have been diagnosed globally where collagen and gelatine supplements have alleviated joint pain and improved joint mobility in people with osteoarthritis. In 2020, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), 83 million cases were analyzed with collagen supplements at over US$ 1.5 billion. Thus, the increased demand for such immunity-boosting supplements has influenced the increase in the market.

Get the Recently Updated Report on the Collagen and Gelatin Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85506

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 900 Mn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 2 Bn by 2033 Growth Rate - CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Source, Application, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

In recent years, there have been several alternatives like cellulose, alginate, polylactic acid, etc that have been used in regenerative medicine which is therefore anticipated to restrain the growth of the collagen & gelatin market. A new regenerative medicine advanced therapy has been designed to establish the act that has included the introduction of pathways for the approval of fast-track regenerative medicine leading to an increase in R&D efforts for developing new regenerative medicine products. Also, the largest share of the orthopedic segment is attributed to the high demand for biomaterials.

Also, the demand for bovine -based collagen and gelatin is projected to witness a significant growth. These bovine collagens and gelatine are considered to be proper ingredients in the market due to their unique properties which has not only included the ability to form strong, flexible and stable gels but also consist of high protein content and potential benefits.

The usage of collagen and gelatin are commonly found in orthopaedic treatments for joint replacements or bone grafts due to their biocompatibility ability in the promotion of tissue repairing and regeneration. So, the pervasiveness of bone and joint disorders is increasing in the worldwide due to such factors like obesity, poor nutrition, and sedentary lifestyles, thereby, leading to a growth in demand for the orthopaedic treatments that has the usage of collagen and gelatin as their therapeutic agents.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global collagen & gelatin market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1 billion until 2033

Bovine collagen and gelatine are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.6% from 2023-2033.

Orthopedic applications of collagen & gelatin to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033

From 2018-2022, the market for collagen & gelatin expanded at a CAGR of 5%

Availability of regenerative medicine like polylactic acid, and polyglycolic acid is said to restrain the growth of the collagen & gelatine market.

Establishment of new regenerative medicine is thus leading to an increase in R&D efforts in the development of new regenerative medicinal products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85506

Global Collagen and Gelatine Market: Growth Drivers

Collagen supplements are popular among individuals for supporting skin, and joints and improving muscle mass, these supplements are also available in various forms like capsules, powders, and liquids that can be easily mixed into food and drinks.

Additionally, for diabetic patients, the risk of infections is also very high. According to National Centre for Biological Information, in the USA 15-25% of patients are likely to develop a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) during their lifetime. Therefore, DFU is thus assumed to increase among such patients by driving the demand for grafts and matrices.

Global Collagen and Gelatine Market: Regional Landscape

North America holds a prominent market for collagen and gelatine, reaching US$ 822 million by 2033

The market in the United States is expected to grow to US$ 708.6 million by 2033.

United Kingdom is expected to grow to a worth of US$ 76.8 million by 2033, expanding at a 5.8% CAGR

China to emerge as an opportunistic hub in the Asia Pacific, expected to register a 6.2% CAGR

India and Japan to register absolute dollar opportunities worth US$ 30.1 million and US$ 51.7 million respectively



Global Collagen and Gelatine Market: Key Players

Integra Lifesciences



This company has completed its acquisition with ACell. Thus, enabling the company to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions.

Royal DSM



Royal DSM has partnered with PBC BioMed for developing more regenerative bone adhesives for safer, cost-effective surgical processes.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Collagen and Gelatine Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85506<ype=S

Global Collagen and Gelatin Market Segmentation by-

Source Bovine Porcine Other sources

Application Orthopaedic Wound care Dental Surgical Cardiovascular disease

End-user Hospitals Surgical centers





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com