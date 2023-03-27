Cytokinetics Releases Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Report Highlights Company Commitment to Patient Centricity, Sustainability, Ethics, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the release of its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, outlining the Company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility, ethics and governance and patient and community engagement.



“At Cytokinetics, being a responsible corporate citizen is a natural extension of our company values, and in order for us to be successful, our goals must be aligned to the well-being of our employees and the communities that we serve and in which we operate,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Corporate responsibility has always been a fundamental core principle that we apply to our work in advancing potential therapies for those living with diseases of impaired muscle function; our inaugural report highlights our commitments and activities and formalizes our pledge to help ensure our plans and progress continue in accordance with our guiding values.”

Cytokinetics’ inaugural report focuses on Empowering Lives in the communities it serves and highlights three strategic pillars as a framework for reporting. These pillars are:

Keeping patients at the center of our work

Advancing a high-integrity, diverse and inclusive culture

Supporting sustainable communities



The release of Cytokinetics’ inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report is part of its ongoing commitment to providing transparency and accountability on matters related to corporate responsibility. The Company intends to release an annual update to report on progress toward its goals and to ensure that all stakeholders are kept informed. For more information, please visit: www.cytokinetics.com/responsibility.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our Corporate Responsibility Report contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements, express or implied, relating to Cytokinetics’ ability to obtain regulatory approval for any of its drug candidates in any indication or its research and development activities, Cytokinetics’ ability to ensure or improve access to treatment using any of its drug candidates, or Cytokinetics’ ability to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

