Parsons Awarded $16 Million US Army Intelligence Contract

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $16 million firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army for collection, processing, and dissemination of high-fidelity signature data. This contract has a five-year period of performance and is new work for the firm.

“Parsons has delivered actionable solutions to the Department of Defense and federal agencies for more than 40 years,” said James Lackey, senior vice president for Parsons’ Mission Solutions sector. “As connectivity evolves, geopolitical conditions shift, and near-peer threats loom, our innovation and agility are bolstering readiness to help our nation confront rapidly evolving security challenges in the all-domain battlespace.”

Parsons provides tailored intelligence solutions that accelerate mission success across the all-domain environment, as well as resources to solve complex security matters that enable rapid response to existing and emerging, non-traditional threats.

To learn more about Parsons’ leading defense capabilities, please visit parsons.com/defense/.

About Parsons:
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Angie Benfield        
+1 803.334.5277
Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com


