Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.2 Billion in 2032

The global varicose vein treatment devices market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins is increasing, market players are investing more in the development of new, efficient products, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of receiving timely treatment, which is one of the key factors boosting market revenue growth.

The global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market size was USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Varicose veins, which typically appear in the legs as twisted, bulging, swollen veins, can be painful, unpleasant, and ugly. Around 23% of Americans have varicose veins, which mandates the employment of efficient and cutting-edge treatment techniques, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Due to their great efficacy, low complication rates, and fast recovery periods, minimally invasive varicose vein therapy procedures such as Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Endovenous Laser Treatment (EVLT) are in high demand. Another reason driving the popularity of these procedures is technological advancements, such as the development of advanced laser fibres and catheter-based systems that enable accuracy and improved patient results. Although favourable reimbursement rules for these surgeries are boosting market revenue growth.

The need for varicose vein treatment equipment is increasing across a number of end-use sectors, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centres. Moreover, it is anticipated that increasing rates of lifestyle-related diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and obesity would fuel market revenue growth.

The usage of varicose vein treatment equipment is rising as the world's ageing population, particularly in developed countries, becomes older. For instance, the need for efficient and effective alternatives to varicose vein therapy will increase given that by 2050, there will be around 1.5 billion individuals in the globe who are 65 years of age or older.

Additionally, increased use of high-quality and secure varicose vein treatment devices as a result of severe government regulations addressing medical equipment safety and efficacy is boosting market revenue growth. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States oversees and licences medical devices used to treat varicose veins.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global varicose vein treatment devices market include Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Dornier MedTech GmbH, Alma Lasers Ltd., Energist Ltd., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, BTG International Ltd., Biolitec AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Diomed, Inc., and Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2022, the laser-based devices segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share. This is because laser-based technologies for varicose vein therapy are becoming more popular due to their efficiency in treating this issue with little invasiveness. When compared to surgical and radiofrequency ablation methods, laser-based technologies provide more accurate and focused therapy, resulting in less recovery time and fewer problems. Moreover, laser-based devices are simple to operate and do not require much training, making them an excellent alternative for many practitioners.

• Throughout the projected period, the hospital segment accounted for the biggest revenue share in the worldwide varicose vein therapy devices market. This is because varicose veins are common and professional treatment services are easily accessible in hospital settings. Furthermore, hospitals usually have a large patient population and larger procedure volumes, making them a substantial source of revenue for firms that manufacture varicose vein treatment equipment. Furthermore, the availability of cutting-edge technologies and a competent workforce in hospitals ensures high-quality patient treatment.

• In 2022, the North American market held the biggest revenue share in the worldwide varicose vein therapy devices market. This is because varicose veins are common and there is a growing desire for minimally invasive treatment solutions. Moreover, the presence of significant market competitors as well as developments in healthcare infrastructure are likely to fuel market revenue growth in this area.

• Boston Scientific bought Veniti, a medical device company that specialises in the treatment of venous sickness, particularly varicose veins, on February 1, 2022. With this purchase, the firm will expand its venous disease product portfolio and boost its market share for varicose vein therapy.

• The VenaCure EVLT laser fibre from AngioDynamics, Inc., which is designed to treat varicose veins, launched in 2021. Modern laser technology enables the fibre to precisely and successfully treat patients while lowering the risk of heat damage.

• A minimally invasive treatment option for varicose veins, the VenaSeal closure device, was unveiled by Medtronic plc. on July 26, 2019. Without using cuts or general anaesthesia, this method seals a broken vein using a patented glue.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global varicose vein treatment devices market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Laser-based Devices

RF Ablation Devices

Surgical Devices

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

