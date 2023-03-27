Cultural Affairs Bureau holds creative handicraft workshops at the Tap Siac Craft Market

MACAU, March 27 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 20 to 23 and 27 to 30 April at Tap Siac Square. A total of 52 creative handicraft workshops will be held, including 10 sessions for families. The workshops include ceramics, glass, bonsai, painting, accessories and leather, integrating fun, creativity and crafts. Interested parties are welcome to participate.

Members of the public can register for the workshops through the Tap Siac Craft Market website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo) from 28 March until 3 April, at 5pm. The fee for each handicraft workshop is MOP50. In order to allow more residents to participate and enjoy the fun of making handicrafts, each person may register for up to two workshops and one registration per workshop only. For family workshops, each child may register for up to two workshops and only once per workshop. Successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots and will be notified by SMS on 11 April, while successful applicants on the waiting list will be notified by SMS on 14 April. Selected applicants should pay the registration fees within the specified period of time.

Successful applicants who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will be disqualified and replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration fees will not be refunded. For details, please refer to the “Registration Notes”. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants at the venue 30 minutes before each workshop starts and members of the public may arrive earlier to be assigned a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly and on-site applicants will have to complete registration and pay the fees on-site.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.