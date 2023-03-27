Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market | Leading the Way $5,099.38 Million by 2030, CAGR of 35.0%

Revolutionizing Glaucoma Treatment: MIGS Devices Transforming Surgery Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐈𝐆𝐒) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 35.0% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 $5,099.38 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐮𝐩 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $298.75 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020. This growth is being driven by a variety of factors, including advancements in technology, growing awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive procedures, and an aging population that is increasingly seeking effective treatments for glaucoma. As the market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how new players, emerging technologies, and changing regulations shape the future of MIGS devices.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘺 (𝘔𝘐𝘎𝘚) 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘐𝘎𝘚 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦.

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices are revolutionizing the treatment of glaucoma by offering a less invasive and safer alternative to traditional surgical devices. These devices, such as stents, shunts, and micro-implants, provide an ab interno approach that reduces the need for medication and conjunctival invasion, making them ideal for patients with mild-to-moderate glaucoma. The market for MIGS devices has been witnessing a rise in preference over traditional devices, as they are more effective and safer. The development of stents specifically designed for minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries that can effectively reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) has been a significant factor driving the market growth. The global rise in the prevalence of glaucoma and the increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to various ophthalmic diseases including glaucoma, have further fueled the growth of the MIGS devices market. As the market continues to expand, it is expected to witness increased investment in research and development, leading to even more innovative and effective devices in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. AbbVie

2. Asico

3. Glaukos

4. iSTAR Medical SA

5. Ivantis

6. Lumenis

7. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

8. Novartis International AG

9. Santen Pharmaceutical

10. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 (𝐌𝐈𝐆𝐒) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲:

• Glaucoma in conjunction with cataract

• Standalone glaucoma

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭:

• Trabecular meshwork

• Suprachoroidal space

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• MIGS stents

• MIGS shunts

• Other products (such as trabectome, micro-implants, and micro-catheters)

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Eye hospitals

• Ophthalmology clinics

• Outpatient surgical centers

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 region is expected to have the largest share in the MIGS devices market, owing to the high prevalence of glaucoma in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. The United States is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth in this region due to the high adoption of MIGS devices.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 is also expected to have a significant share in the MIGS devices market, owing to the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of glaucoma. The presence of key market players in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities further contribute to the growth of the MIGS devices market in Europe.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 region is expected to have the highest growth rate in the MIGS devices market, owing to the increasing prevalence of glaucoma in countries like Japan, China, and India. Additionally, the rising geriatric population and the growing demand for advanced surgical procedures in the region are expected to drive the growth of the MIGS devices market in the Asia-Pacific region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 is also expected to contribute to the growth of the MIGS devices market, owing to the increasing prevalence of glaucoma and the growing demand for advanced surgical procedures in countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key drivers of growth in the MIGS devices market?

2. How do MIGS devices compare to traditional glaucoma surgical devices?

3. What are some of the most popular MIGS devices currently on the market?

4. How do MIGS devices affect patient outcomes and recovery time?

5. What are the most common complications associated with MIGS procedures?

6. How do MIGS devices impact the overall cost of glaucoma treatment?

7. What role do eye hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and outpatient surgical centers play in the adoption of MIGS devices?

8. How does the MIGS devices market vary by region, and what are some of the key trends in each region?

9. What are some of the biggest challenges facing market players in the MIGS devices market?

10. What new innovations in MIGS devices are expected to emerge in the coming years?

