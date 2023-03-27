Phase Change Material Market to hit USD 4779.06 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.8 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Phase Change Material Market size to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing construction of the green building. Phase Change Material Market analysis was conducted by segmenting the market into type and application.

Phase Change Material Market Overview

During the phase change, the substances that have a high capacity to store and release a large amount of in the form of latent heat are known as phase change materials. They are also known as latent heat storage units. The increasing clinical trials and the development of new therapies is expected to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Phase Change Material Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 1478 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4779.06 Mn. CAGR 15.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The aim of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Phase Change Material market including the current scenario and future market outlook of the Phase Change Material Industry. The report covers all the main aspects of the industry with a detailed analysis of the key players including market-leading companies, product distributors, raw materials suppliers and buyers. The report provides region-wise and segment-wise a detailed analysis of the Phase Change Material Market with drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges in each region and segment.

The bottom-up approach was employed for estimating the Phase Change Material market size. To validate the findings of the report, primary research was conducted. Primary interviews helped in data validation and also provided critical insights into the Phase Change Material Market. Secondary research included a review of annual and financial reports of leading manufacturers in the market with government sites, databases of various organizations, industry journals and white papers. To provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Phase Change Material Market, a SWOT analysis was used.

Phase Change Material Market Dynamics

Phase Change Materials are used in floors, walls, roofs or other building materials across the housing infrastructure. The product in the interiors of the construction allows for the absorption and release of heat in the room at any time. This feature and the application of the Phase Change Materials is increasing demand for the product in building materials. The Phase Change Materials market growth is expected to be restrained by the stringent government regulations in the cold supply chain. The inadequate knowledge about the advantages of utilizing phase change material and its products also restrains the market growth.

Phase Change Material Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to dominate the global Phase Change Material Market. This growth of the regional market is majorly due to the strong influence of stringent government regulations, consumer spending and construction activities.

During the forecast period, the Phase Change Material Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent. This growth of the regional market is majorly due to the countries like China and India having a large number of construction activities.

Phase Change Material Market Segmentation

By Type

Inorganic

Organic

By Application

HVAC

Cold Chain & Packaging

Thermal Energy Storage

Electronics

Textile

Building & Construction

Refrigeration & Equipment

Others

Phase Change Material Market Key Competitors include:

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Croda International Plc.

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Sasol Limited

PureTemp LLC.

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Outlast Technologies LLC.

Advansa B.V.

AI Technology Inc.

Climator Sweden AB

Ciat Group

Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.

Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Teappcm

BASF SE

SGL Group

Salca BV

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RGEES, LLC.

Key questions answered in the Phase Change Material Market are:

What is Phase Change Material?

What is the expected Phase Change Material Market size by 2029?

What are the drivers of the Phase Change Material Market?

What are the major challenges that the Phase Change Material Market could face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Phase Change Material Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Phase Change Material Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Phase Change Material Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Phase Change Material Market?

Which region held the largest market share in the Phase Change Material Market?

Which region is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the global Phase Change Material Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

