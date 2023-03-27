Breast Cancer Drug Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent reaching USD 98.04 Bn by 2029

Breast Cancer Market is segmented based on Breast Cancer Type, Cancer Stages, Drug Type, Drug Mechanism, Types of Drug Treatment, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Breast Cancer Drug Market size.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Breast Cancer Drug Market “. The Breast Cancer Drug market size was valued at USD 32.5 Bn in 2021. The total Breast Cancer Drug Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 98.04 Bn during the forecast period.



Breast Cancer Drug Market Overview

Breast Cancer is most commonly diagnosed tumor among women globally. Breast cancer is the world's second biggest cause of death. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer for effective treatment is expected to influence the Breast Cancer Market growth. Huge investment in Research and Development activities for promoting drug development and clinical trial procedures is fuelling the market growth.

Market Size in 2021 USD 32.5 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 98.04 Bn CAGR 14.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Breast Cancer Type, Cancer Stages, Drug Type, Drug Mechanism, Types Of Drug Treatment, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Breast Cancer Drug Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Breast Cancer Drug Market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry. Key highlights of the report include the market size and the growth rate. Insights of the report include the major applications and drivers of the market, challenges to growth and opportunities for Breast Cancer Drug market growth. The report covers a thorough regional analysis of the Breast Cancer Drug industry at local, regional and global level. Segments covered in the report are by Breast Cancer Type, Cancer Stages, Drug Type, Drug Mechanism , Types of Drug Treatment, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel.

The report covers the Breast Cancer Drug market strategies followed by major players and provide their analysis on the basis of growth in the last few years in the industry which helps investors and major companies decide their investments and to make data-driven decisions. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data from the Breast Cancer Drug market. Data from supply and demand side were collected to estimate the Breast Cancer Drug market size. Key players are identified through secondary research. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Breast Cancer Drug Market.

High prevalence of Breast Cancer among the population across world is expected to fuel the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth

Large patient population demanding accurate and efficient treatment options is expected to influence the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth. There is high demand for preventive care and early treatment, which led many individuals to undergo cancer screening tests. Launch of new technological advancement in drugs for the treatment of breast cancer is expected to drive the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth. Preference for personalized medicines is expected to present a lucrative opportunity for the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth. Personalized medicines industry is expected to reach USD 112 Bn by 2029.

Adverse effect of drugs on the patient’s body while treatment is expected to restrain the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth. Chemotherapy medications harm human health such as hair loss, mouth sores, weight fluctuations, nausea, and vomiting.

North America region is expected to fuel the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth

North America region dominated the Breast Cancer Market in terms of revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at high growth rate over the forecast period. There is a large presence of major market players in the region. Prevalence of breast cancer in the region, with increasing demand for preventative drugs, and R & D activities for clinical trial of drugs are expected to drive the Breast Cancer Drug market growth.

The United States is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the Breast Cancer Drug Market growth. The region has generated the highest market share of 48 percent in terms of revenue in 2021.

Breast Cancer Drug Market Segmentation

Based on Types of Drug Treatment, Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer segment to dominate the Brest Cancer Drug Market over the forecast period

Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer segment dominated the market with largest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The Breast Cancer Drug Market is expected to continue the dominance with highest growth rate over the forecast period. It is the most common therapy used to treat triple-negative breast cancer. Increase in new product launch is expected to increase the Breast Cancer Drug Market Growth.

Based on Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies segment to dominate the Breast Cancer Drug Market over the forecast period

Large number of patients depending on filling up of oral prescription drugs is expected to contribute to the Hospital Pharmacies segment growth.

By Breast Cancer Type:

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC)

Tubular Carcinoma of the Breast

Medullary Carcinoma of the Breast

Mucinous Carcinoma of the Breast

Papillary Carcinoma of the Breast

Male Breast Cancer

Others

By Cancer Stages:

T: Primary Tumor Size

N: Lymph Node Involvement

M: Cancer spread beyond the breast and lymph nodes



By Drug Type:

Herceptin Hylecta

Atezolizumab

Talazoparib

Ribociclib

Abemaciclib

Neratinib

Palbociclib

Others

By Drug Mechanism:

HER2 Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-metabolites

Aromatase Inhibitors

CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

Hormonal Receptor

By Types of Drug Treatment:

Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer

Hormone Therapy for Breast Cancer

Targeted Drug Therapy for Breast Cancer

Immunotherapy for Breast Cancer

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injection

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breast Cancer Drug Market Key Players Include:

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (United States)

Merck & Co (United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States)

Eli Lilly (United States)

Celgene (New Jersey)

Gilead Sciences (California)

Allergen (California)

Bayer (New Jersey)

Astellas Pharma (Illinois)

PFIZER (New York)

Amgen (California)

ABBVIE (Illinois)

AstraZeneca (United Kingdom)

GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom)

Sanofi (France)

UCB (Belgium)

Les Laboratoires Servier (France)

Roche (Switzerland)

Novartis (Switzerland)

BeiGene (Beijing)

Incyte (Switzerland)

Bausch Health Company (Canada)

Fresenius (Germany)

Novo Nordisk (Denmark)

Shire (England)

Grifols (Spain)

Dr.Reddy (India)

Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)

Takeda (Japan)

CSL (Australia)

Otsuka Holdings (Japan)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (Japan)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (India)

Eisai (Japan)



JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, they believe in good health of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. They are uniquely positioned to help improve personal health by delivering products that are rooted in science and endorsed by professionals. They have breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs. The total annual revenue of company in 2022 was USD 94.943 Bn.

Merck & Co:

They are following the science to tackle world’s greatest health threats. Their clinical trials help find new treatments to help save and improve lives. They bring creative minds together to invent important medicines and vaccines. The total annual revenue of the company in 2022 was USD 59.3 Bn.

Key questions answered in the Breast Cancer Drug Market are:

What is Breast Cancer Drug?

What was the Breast Cancer Drug market size in 2021?

What is the expected Breast Cancer Drug market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Breast Cancer Drug Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Breast Cancer Drug market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Breast Cancer Drug market growth?

Which segment dominated the Breast Cancer Drug market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Breast Cancer Drug market?

Which region held the largest share in the Breast Cancer Drug market?

Who are the key players in the Breast Cancer Drug market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Breast Cancer Type, Cancer Stages, Drug Type, Drug Mechanism, Types Of Drug Treatment, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

