The Only 5 Sources You Need to Conduct a Perfect Academic Research

Research… Yes, you'll gonna need to do that a lot while in college or university, almost regardless of the field of your major. And – surprise, surprise! – good academic research is by no way limited to using Google and Wikipedia. Performing solid research is a skill you need to develop and hone throughout your academic and – quite possibly – professional career. So, if you don't want to waste your time on blue-sky research and risk a grade as a result, you'd better get to know which sources you really need to conduct an excellent and foolproof academic survey.
First Thing to Figure If You Want to Know How to Conduct a Research Study: What Are Research Sources and Their Types
For starters, let’s go over the basics. Essentially, research sources are printed or electronic materials, documents, and people from which information originates or is obtained for the diligent and systematic study of a subject, field, or problem in order to discover or revise facts, theories, principles, etc. They are categorized into three main types:
• Primary sources – typically, these are firsthand or immediate accounts of actual events created by direct participants or eyewitnesses. This includes but is not limited to official records, survey results, unanalyzed statistical data, interviews, diaries, letters, audio/video recordings, films, images/photographs, or other artifacts. It also can be original literary or artistic works art or immediate impressions. Primary sources are what researchers analyze first of all in the course of historical and biographical research.
• Secondary sources – as a general rule, these are interpretations, discussions, descriptions, evaluations, analyses, and conclusions about the subject of the primary source. Typically, for this group of sources, information is synthesized by a researcher for readers or viewers in articles (including scholarly), books, documentary films, censuses, etc. Secondary sources present the understanding of a particular researcher about events or objects and can be relatively easily refined and reinterpreted with time as new information is discovered.
• Tertiary sources compile, summarize, and present information from primary and secondary sources, often in the form of facts and overviews. Encyclopedias, dictionaries, indexes, directories, bibliographies, guidebooks, manuals, and almanacs are the most vivid examples of tertiary sources. They are mainly used to gather, compare and consider facts or information and direct researchers to primary and secondary resources.
5 Sources You’d Need to Perform Virtually Any Kind of Profound Academic Research
Without further ado, here’s a quick overview of common academic research sources that will help you navigate the topic and develop a comprehensive and credible piece.
1. Scholarly publications
Scholarly publications constitute, perhaps, the best value for your research efforts. Their main feature is showcasing materials developed by established experts in respective academic fields. You can use these sources for initial research of your topic, learning what has been already studied on the issue, and also exploring bibliographies that may direct your research to other relevant data. Most authoritative scholarly sources contain verifiable and reliable evidence and peer-reviewed materials, meaning they were overseen by scholars with respective expertise for quality and importance. Typically, you can find scholarly publications in:
o Journals;
o Books;
o Specialized conference proceedings.
You can find scholarly articles in multiple online databases (e.g., Academic Search Complete, JSTOR, OmniFile Full Text Mega, ProQuest Psychology Journals, PsycARTICLES (ProQuest), etc.) and, of course, libraries.
2. Surveys, studies, statistical and official data
Raw statistical data and factual information are an inherent part of any profound research. They allow you to substantiate your claims and conclusions by providing clear numbers to support them. They also give the opportunity to interpret the data, spot trends, or make predictions. Importantly, such information is quite easy to find, as it is often available online. Thus, you should check relevant websites and resources:
o Government websites;
o “Think tank” and polling service websites;
o Company profiles;
o Industry reports.
3. Encyclopedias and dictionaries
As stated above, encyclopedias and dictionaries are tertiary sources and aren’t widely used as sources for academic research. However, when it comes to background or introductory information and references, you would hardly find a better and so easily available resource. Many encyclopedias – both general (Encyclopedia.com, Britannica, Columbia Encyclopedia, etc.) and subject-specific (Encyclopedia of Philosophy, Medline Medical Encyclopedia, Encyclopedia of Business and Management, etc.) – are accessible online absolutely for free; alternatively, you will definitely find them in printed form in libraries.
4. Dissertations, theses, and other academic papers
Theses and dissertations are profound research works typically completed by students, professionals, and scientists to obtain an academic degree. Many of these research projects present innovative ideas and are written by experts for other experts using scholarly subject-specific language and verifiable evidence. In fact, theses and dissertations have very much in common with scholarly articles but are not generally considered “peer-reviewed” or “refereed” publications. Still, they are crafted under the guidance of and reviewed by an academic committee and often get published as they bring in new data to an ongoing professional conversation. Respectively, you can find them in libraries or even online, for instance, in web-based databases, along with thousands of other research paper and essay examples free of charge.
5. Popular sources – newspapers and magazines
Though newspapers and magazines don’t seem like go-to resources for academic research, as articles there rarely present new scientific findings, don’t contain bibliographies, and are written for a general audience. Still, they can be useful. On the one hand, they can introduce you to a topic and showcase how this topic is seen or taken in society. On the other hand, they may contain an unexpected argument, an original opinion, a unique analysis of an issue, or insights into current or past events and trends. Plus, you may find interviews with people important for your research. However, at all times remember that even science-related materials in popular sources might be biased or promote some specific agenda.
