BiomX to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on March 29th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide business updates.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX, Inc.
Anat Primovich
Corporate Project Manager
+97250-6977228
anatp@biomx.com

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
John Mullaly
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: BiomX Inc


