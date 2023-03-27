Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Business Highlights

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,288 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) and is designed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.
“2022 was a year of significant accomplishment as we advanced the clinical development of ACU193, our novel therapeutic targeting toxic amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. We recently completed enrollment in our Phase I INTERCEPT-AD trial and are encouraged by preliminary pharmacokinetic and safety data that support ACU193’s differentiated product profile,” said Daniel O’Connell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. “We believe that our continued execution will drive Acumen’s momentum during 2023. Our Phase 1 topline results expected in the third quarter and anticipated interaction with FDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 will help inform our next phase of clinical development. With cash runway expected through 2025, a strong scientific foundation, and an increasingly attractive market environment, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our near-term milestones and to advance our mission of delivering a novel treatment option for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Recent Business Highlights and Anticipated Milestones
ACU193 Clinical Development
Corporate
2022 Financial Results
Conference Call Details
Acumen will host a conference call and live audio webcast today, March 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.
The webcast audio will be available via this link.
An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.acumenpharm.com.
About ACU193
ACU193 is a recombinant humanized immunoglobin gamma 2 (IgG2) monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which Acumen believes are the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, ACU193 aims to directly address what a growing body of evidence indicates is a primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in AD. ACU193 has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About INTERCEPT-AD
INTERCEPT-AD is a Phase 1, U.S.-based, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability, and establishing clinical proof of mechanism, of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sixty-five individuals with early AD (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) enrolled in this first-in-human study of ACU193. The INTERCEPT-AD study consists of single-ascending-dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) cohorts and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and target engagement of intravenous doses of ACU193. The study has completed enrollment across multiple investigative sites located in the United States. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT04931459.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seeks,” “aims,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen’s business and continued momentum, Acumen’s ability to achieve its strategic and financial goals, including its projected use of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and the sufficiency of its cash resources through 2025, and the therapeutic potential of Acumen’s product candidate, ACU193, including the anticipated timeline for reporting topline safety and proof-of-mechanism data and results, ACU193’sits differentiated product profile, as supported by preliminary pharmacokinetic and safety data, as compared to other monoclonal antibodies in development, and the potential benefits and outcomes of receiving Fast Track designation from and anticipated upcoming interactions with the FDA. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com
Media:
AcumenPR@westwicke.com
|Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|130,101
|$
|122,162
|Marketable securities, short-term
|47,504
|72,075
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,724
|4,424
|Total current assets
|180,329
|198,661
|Marketable securities, long-term
|15,837
|31,619
|Property and equipment, net
|165
|36
|Right-of-use asset
|105
|-
|Other assets
|151
|14
|Total assets
|$
|196,587
|$
|230,330
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,640
|$
|1,088
|Accrued clinical trial expenses
|2,717
|147
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,350
|3,912
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|105
|-
|Total current liabilities
|7,812
|5,147
|Total liabilities
|7,812
|5,147
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 41,025,062 and 40,473,270 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|359,949
|352,981
|Accumulated deficit
|(170,427
|)
|(127,571
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(751
|)
|(231
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|188,775
|225,183
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|196,587
|$
|230,330
|Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|32,361
|$
|12,305
|General and administrative
|12,876
|7,279
|Total operating expenses
|45,237
|19,584
|Loss from operations
|(45,237
|)
|(19,584
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|2,392
|84
|Other income (expense), net
|(11
|)
|51
|Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche rights liability and preferred stock warrant liability
|-
|(81,157
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|2,381
|(81,022
|)
|Net loss
|(42,856
|)
|(100,606
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|(520
|)
|(231
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(43,376
|)
|$
|(100,837
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.06
|)
|$
|(5.02
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|40,601,936
|20,057,534
|Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(42,856
|)
|$
|(100,606
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|32
|4
|Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche rights liability and preferred stock warrant liability
|-
|81,157
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,061
|922
|Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net
|487
|155
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|137
|-
|Other non-cash expense
|-
|109
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,700
|(3,881
|)
|Other assets
|(137
|)
|(14
|)
|Accounts payable
|552
|557
|Accrued clinical trial expenses
|2,570
|147
|Operating lease liability
|(137
|)
|-
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(562
|)
|3,489
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(35,153
|)
|(17,961
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(41,514
|)
|(104,080
|)
|Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities
|80,860
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(161
|)
|(40
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|39,185
|(104,120
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|3,792
|168,556
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|115
|15
|Proceeds from issuance of Series B milestone shares, net of issuance costs
|-
|30,031
|Proceeds from exercise of Series A-1 warrant
|-
|1,250
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
|-
|614
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,907
|200,466
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|7,939
|78,385
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|122,162
|43,777
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|130,101
|$
|122,162