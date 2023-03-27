From Rigid to Flexible: A Look at the Evolving Medical Exoskeleton Market

Medical Exoskeleton Market

Rise in number of spinal cord injuries and brain injuries and increase in number of geriatric population leads to the growth of medical exoskeleton market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical exoskeleton is a wearable device that is designed to assist individuals with limited mobility due to injury or disease. The exoskeleton provides support to the user's body, enhancing their strength and stability, and enabling them to perform activities they would otherwise be unable to do. Medical exoskeletons are primarily used in physical therapy and rehabilitation settings, but they are also being developed for use in everyday life.

Medical exoskeletons are typically made of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber and aluminum, and are powered by motors, hydraulics, or pneumatic systems. They are custom-fitted to the user's body and can be adjusted to accommodate different levels of support and mobility.

Some of the most common applications of medical exoskeletons include:

Helping individuals with spinal cord injuries to stand up and walk

Assisting individuals with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis or stroke to regain mobility and strength

Supporting individuals with muscular dystrophy or other degenerative conditions to maintain their independence and quality of life

Medical exoskeletons are a rapidly developing technology, and researchers and developers are constantly working to improve their design, functionality, and affordability. While medical exoskeletons are still relatively expensive and not widely available, they have the potential to revolutionize the way that we approach rehabilitation and mobility for individuals with disabilities.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The medical exoskeleton market size was valued at $232.49 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,044.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 29.4%

Current Market Size: USD 232.49 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

Base Year: 2021

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 -

The medical exoskeleton market can be analyzed by region to gain a better understanding of its global growth and adoption. Here is an overview of the regional analysis of the medical exoskeleton market:

North America: North America is the largest market for medical exoskeletons due to the presence of key manufacturers and the high prevalence of conditions such as spinal cord injuries and strokes. The US is the major contributor to the market in this region.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for medical exoskeletons due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and government initiatives to promote rehabilitation services. Germany, France, and the UK are the major contributors to the market in this region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market for medical exoskeletons is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the large patient population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about the benefits of medical exoskeletons. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market in this region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa market for medical exoskeletons is growing due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and the growing geriatric population. South Africa and UAE are the major contributors to the market in this region.

Latin America: The Latin America market for medical exoskeletons is growing due to the increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, and government initiatives to promote rehabilitation services. Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the market in this region.

