Dosing Pumps Market - Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dosing Pumps market was valued at $5.90 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. Dosing Pumps are a type of metering device, which is employed for the purpose of allowing a small but accurate flow of chemicals into the flowing fluid in the processing unit. Components used in these systems include a foot valve, injector, pump, control system, and chemical tank, wherein, the pump is the major one that internally controls the systems. Due to this, it is also called a metering pump. They are designed and manufactured to be used in various applications in most of the processing industries including water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, paper & pulp, and others.

Although Dosing Pumps are used for somewhat similar purposes in most industries, the types of products required are different in each industry. Consequently, the production of customized dosing pumps as per consumer preference is the key challenge faced by most manufacturers in recent years. Water and wastewater processing application is the major contributor to this market in terms of revenue. But, technological advancement in terms of product development is offering new growth opportunities, and similar trends are expected over the years to come. The oil & gas industry is expected to be another potential sector, which is not fully explored, for dosing pumps in terms of metering application. Instances like growing government efforts to commercially exploit coal bed methane with substantial investment by governments of China, the U.S., and Japan are set to impact the global Dosing Pumps market growth during the forecast period. Development in the field of coal bed methane is one of the recent Dosing Pumps market trends which are expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

On the basis of pump type, the diaphragm pump is the major dosing pump market share holder in 2018 and it is expected to be the largest one by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2026. One of the simple and required features that makes a diaphragm pump unique is that it is leak free and therefore suitable for highly aggressive toxic media. Such pumps are known as maintenance-free and fault free which assures optimum operational efficiency.

On the basis of application, the dosing pumps market size for the water & wastewater treatment segment is the largest one in 2018 over another segment. Since the fact that dosing pumps are made to deal with large quantities of fluid makes them highly usable in water-related applications. These systems are known for disinfection, pH level maintenance, filtration, pathogen removal, and reverse osmosis applications in this sector.

Key Findings of the Dosing Pumps Market :

- Based on pump type, the diaphragm pump segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring around 35% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period

- Based on application, the water and wastewater segment is the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018 as Dosing Pumps deals with large fluid volume application

- Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of Dosing Pumps among other regions. It accounted for around 40% of the global market share in 2018 as a result of robust industrialization and the growing need for water treatment plants across the region.

- Technological development and its incorporation in the global market is giving birth to the products like digital dosing pumps which is further developing the growth trajectory of this market

- Rise in efforts to exploit coal bed methane reserves at the global level is projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to this market during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the use of metering pumps in the oil & gas application.

- The global Dosing Pumps market forecast is provided by analyzing various macro and micro economic factors, technological evolution, and industrial growth across all the industry verticals.

Market players operating and profiles in the global dosing pumps market include Blue-White Industries, EMEC s.r.l., Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, ProMinent GmbH, Seko SpA, SPX Flow, Inc., and W.E.S. Ltd. Most of the players operating in this market are mid-scale players and the market as a whole at the global level is clearly lacking in the continual product innovation of custom products. There would be a penetration of tier-1 manufacturers in this market over the coming years that may gain expertise in customized dosing pump manufacturing more inclined toward consumer convenience.

