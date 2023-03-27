Internet of Things in Retail Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with IBM, Microsoft, Google

Stay up-to-date with Internet of Things in Retail Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”
— Craig Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Internet of Things in Retail market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Internet of Things in Retail market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Internet of Things in Retail market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Intel (United States), Cisco (United States), AT&T (United States), Microsoft (United States), PTC (United States), Huawei (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Software AG (Germany), Accenture (Ireland)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Internet of Things in Retail market to witness a CAGR of 19.6% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Small & Medium Size Enterprise(SMEs), Large Enterprise) by Type (Operations Management, Asset Management, Customer Experience Management, Advertising and Marketing) by Solution (Hardware, Software) by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) by Technology (Bluetooth low energy, Near field communication, ZigBee, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The Internet of things (IoT) in the retail industry allows users to benefit from brand-related digital solutions while using physical stores. This way, retail companies can achieve collaboration between online and in-store experiences. The retail industry is seeing a rapid transformation, with IoT solutions taking the center stage in the sector. Having plenty of applications, IoT helps increase customer loyalty, boost sales, improve inventory management, and offer a personalized experience. In retail, the IoT is the technology that will drive truly connected, an RFID clothing label to a smart changing room, and omnichannel experiences. Itâ€™s the technology that connects a customerâ€™s mobile to a store window, a sales assistantâ€™s tablet to an e-commerce site. Moreover, IoT plays a key role in the evolutions that are happening within retail facilities, from supermarkets to chains of smaller stores in a sense of facility management and optimization, business continuity and innovation for better shopping experiences while enabling store monitors to be sure all systems are running at all time.
Market Trends:
• Mobile Self-Checkout Is a Growing Trend among Retailers
• Retailers Are Actively Adopting Beacon Technologies
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Customer Demand for a Seamless Shopping Experience
• Increasing Adoption of Smart Payment Solutions Boosting the Growth of the Market
Market Opportunities:
• Increased Investment in Retail Automation Providing Wholesome Opportunities for Analytics Providers
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Internet of Things in Retail Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Internet of Things in Retail
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Intel (United States), Cisco (United States), AT&T (United States), Microsoft (United States), PTC (United States), Huawei (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Google (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Software AG (Germany), Accenture (Ireland)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Internet of Things in Retail Market Study Table of Content
Internet of Things in Retail Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Operations Management, Asset Management, Customer Experience Management, Advertising and Marketing] in 2023
Internet of Things in Retail Market by Application/End Users [Small & Medium Size Enterprise(SMEs), Large Enterprise]
Global Internet of Things in Retail Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Internet of Things in Retail Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Internet of Things in Retail (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.