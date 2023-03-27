'Ramadan 1444' Operation Embodies Values of Solidarity, Mutual Aid for People in Vulnerable Situations - Official

MOROCCO, March 27 - The "Ramadan 1444" operation embodies the values of solidarity and mutual aid carried by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of people in vulnerable situations, said Souad Boulouiz, project manager at the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

The "Ramadan 1444" operation is an annual event organized by the Foundation for 24 years on the occasion of the advent of this blessed month, thus embodying the values of solidarity and mutual aid carried by His Majesty the King in favor of people in vulnerable situations, she explained in a statement to the press on the occasion of the launch, Friday, of this solidarity operation.

It is characterized this year by the increase in the number of beneficiaries, which rose from 600,000 households in the previous edition to one million households, nearly 5 million people, she added, noting that the composition of food aid has also been enriched by new products with high consumption during the holy month of Ramadan.

The national operation of food support has, since its inception in 1998, mobilized a total budget of nearly 2 billion dirhams, with a number of beneficiary families that has increased from 34,100 in 1998 to one million this year.

MAP: 24 March 2023