Mr. Baraka:Morocco Puts Premium on Water Sector in Palestine

MOROCCO, March 27 - Equipment and Water Minister Nizar Baraka stressed, on Friday in New York, the "great importance" that Morocco attaches to the development of the water sector in Palestine.

The Moroccan minister's statements were uttered during a side event on the role of Arab cooperation in supporting the water sector in the State of Palestine, organized on the sidelines of the UN Water Conference (22-24 March).

On this occasion, Baraka said that HM King Mohammed VI has given His High Guidance for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening cooperation between Morocco and Palestine in the field of water resources, signed in 2015.

This cooperation also concerns the management of water resources and the development of the exchange of expertise between the two parties and the establishment of a mutually beneficial cooperation in the short, medium and long term.

The minister noted that it is time to implement this memorandum through an action plan to be signed between the two countries. On Wednesday, Baraka held talks with the President of the Palestinian Water Authority, Mazen Ghunaim, focusing on this action plan.

Referring to sustainable development in the Arab region, the Minister stressed Morocco's desire to strengthen joint cooperation through the exchange of expertise and the development of national capacities in the management of water resources.

Baraka is leading the Moroccan delegation to this international conference, which focuses on the mid-term review of the implementation of the goals of the Decade of Action for Water 2018-2028, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 2016.

During the plenary session of the conference, the Minister presented the strategy implemented by Morocco in the field of integrated water resources management.

In particular, he stressed that Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has been able to meet its water needs through its national policy, thanks in particular to the development of infrastructure.

MAP: 24 March 2023