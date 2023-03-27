"Ramadan 1444" Operation, Exceptional Edition of Strong Annual Solidarity Event - Official Texte

MOROCCO, March 27 - The "Ramadan 1444" operation, launched on Friday by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is an exceptional edition of a strong annual solidarity event which is traditionally linked to the holy month of Ramadan, said Sanae Dardikh, Director of Communication at the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

This edition is marked by two major facts, added Dardikh, stating that following the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, the number of beneficiaries has been increased from 600,000 to one million households.

Similarly, she added, the content of the food basket has been enriched with the addition of two food products.

His Majesty the King launched Friday in Sidi Moussa, Lamrissa district in Salé, to the national operation "Ramadan 1444", initiated by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and benefiting nearly 5 million people.

MAP: 24 March 2023