Qatar: Moroccan National among Victims of Building Collapse in Doha

MOROCCO, March 27 - A Moroccan national is among the victims of the collapse of a residential building, which occurred on Wednesday in the neighborhood of "Bin Durham", in the center of Doha, the embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Qatar has informed.

The Qatari Interior Ministry announced that civil protection teams and authorities were able to rescue seven people after the collapse of the four-story building.

Abdullah Khalifa Al-Miftah, director of the Interior Ministry's public relations department, said in a press release that the investigating authorities "have initiated procedures to determine the causes of the building's collapse."

MAP: 24 March 2023

