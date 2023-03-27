Voice-Acoustic and TENNAX at Prolight + Sound 2023

Voice-Acoustic and TENNAX will once again be taking part as exhibitors at Prolight + Sound 2023 in Frankfurt.
GERMANY, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As last year, Voice-Acoustic and TENNAX will once again be taking part as exhibitors at Prolight + Sound 2023 in Frankfurt. From 25 - 28 April, the German manufacturer of professional loudspeaker solutions will showcase the entire product range of the two brands in Hall 11.0, Stand A01. For the first time, Voice-Acoustic will also be part of the Live Sound Arena. The Ikarray-8 Constant Curvature Line Array and the VENIA-8 Column-Line-Array loudspeaker will be demonstrated at this event. The company also announces that it will be unveiling a new product exclusively to interested trade visitors in Frankfurt. Those who still need a ticket can request one free of charge at request@Voice-Acoustic.com. The Voice-Acoustic & TENNAX team is looking forward to welcoming numerous visitors at the booth.
Voice-Acoustic, founded in 2006 in Dörverden (Germany), is a professional audio company of sound reinforcement systems. The company develop and build professional speaker solutions of excellent quality, MADE IN GERMANY. The product portfolio includes innovative speaker and digital amplifier technologies for sophisticated mobile and installation applications. “Only what touches us emotionally, leaves an unforgettable memory!” Voice-Acoustic – success through quality.
TENNAX Audiotechnik Deutschland is a new professional audio company of sound reinforcement systems, founded 2020 by its parent company SRV Licht- & Tonanlagen in Dörverden (Germany). TENNAX speakers are developed and manufactured in Germany. TENNAX, a sister company of premium Pro Audio brand Voice-Acoustic, provides high quality sound systems solutions at a price/performance ratio never achieved before. TENNAX Audiotechnik Deutschland - Can‘t beat the hearing!
