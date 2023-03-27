Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,877 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Condemns Burning of Qur'an Copy in Denmark's Copenhagen

Morocco Condemns Burning of Qur'an Copy in Denmark's Copenhagen

MOROCCO, March 27 - The Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen in front of the police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Saturday.

Although this heinous act was committed in front of the diplomatic representation of another Muslim country, the Kingdom of Morocco considers it a provocative act that also concerns it, the ministry said in a statement, noting that this act offends the sacred symbols and feelings of more than a billion Muslims, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Kingdom of Morocco calls on the Danish authorities to apply the law firmly to deal with these irresponsible incendiary acts and not to allow them to be repeated under any pretext whatsoever, the same source continued, stressing the need to deter all forms of hatred against religions and hurt the feelings of their followers.

MAP: 25 March 2023

You just read:

Morocco Condemns Burning of Qur'an Copy in Denmark's Copenhagen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more