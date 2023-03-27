Morocco Condemns Burning of Qur'an Copy in Denmark's Copenhagen

MOROCCO, March 27 - The Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen in front of the police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Saturday.

Although this heinous act was committed in front of the diplomatic representation of another Muslim country, the Kingdom of Morocco considers it a provocative act that also concerns it, the ministry said in a statement, noting that this act offends the sacred symbols and feelings of more than a billion Muslims, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Kingdom of Morocco calls on the Danish authorities to apply the law firmly to deal with these irresponsible incendiary acts and not to allow them to be repeated under any pretext whatsoever, the same source continued, stressing the need to deter all forms of hatred against religions and hurt the feelings of their followers.

MAP: 25 March 2023