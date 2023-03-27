MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Revenue to Top US$2.89 Billion by 2033; Hospital Segment to Lead Sales; Fact.MR Report

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,846 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is currently valued at US$ 545.1 million and is anticipated to generate US$ 2.89 billion in sales by the end of 2033. According to Fact.MR study, sales of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems will significantly increase at a 18.1% CAGR over the next 10 years.
Since MRI-guided radiation therapy systems are widely used in the treatment of cancer, the rising incidence of various malignancies is anticipated to significantly boost market growth over the course of the forecast period. It is also projected that rising capital spending on establishing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies would increase shipments of MRI-guided radiation therapy equipment in the future.
|MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size Value in
|US$ 545.1 Million in 2023
|Market Size Value by
|US$ 2.89 Billion by 2033
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 18.1% from 2023-2033
|Forecast Period
|2023-2033
|Base Year
|2022
|No. of Pages
|170
|No. Tables
|21
|No. of Charts & Figures
|83
|Historical data available
|Yes
|Segments covered
|Type ; By Product; MR Dimension; End User and Geography
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|Country scope
|US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Drivers
Restraints
Trends
Regional Landscape:
United States is expected to account for a substantial share in the market. Various factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure and the significant presence of reimbursement policies in the United States are expected to boost the adoption of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems.
Competitive Landscape
MRI-guided Radiation therapy systems market is highly consolidated. Companies such as Elekta AB and ViewRay are dominating the global market and currently, account for around 80% of the global market share.
In addition to this, companies are receiving FDA approvals to expand their sales potential across various countries.
Key Companies Profiled
Key Questions Covered in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Report
