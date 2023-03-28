Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is estimated to be US$ 1.5 billion by 2032 – By PMI

Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) is also known as Threat Extraction which protects against threats contained in documents by removing executable content and doesn’t rely on detection like security solutions. CDR offers safe alternative to block malicious files. CDR provides various benefits for organizational cyber security and employee productivity such as safe delivery, minimal recipient impact, original file access, rapid delivery, and zero day protection which has enhanced target market growth. Further, adoption of cloud services, presence of global and emerging players, rising incidence of cyber-attacks is expected to fuel the demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction market growth in coming years.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2023, Skyhawk launched new platform to provide Cloud detection and response (CDR) across multi-cloud environments. New Synthesis CDR platform employs machine learning which aimed at eliminating alert fatigue with runtime protection of cloud infrastructure and also improves products that focused on numerous static cloud security misconfigurations by employing machine learning (ML).
• In March 2022, Glasswall launched freemium version of its Desktop Content Disarm and Reconstruction App to protect against file-based cybersecurity threats such as ransomware and malware. The company has developed technology to protect organizations across public and private sectors from risk of file-based threats.
• In June 2022, Wiz launched Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) which will help organizations to identify threats and to limit breach exposure. The company also introduced new “Wiz Advanced Control” to help organizations to identify critical risks before they become threats with automated, cross-account, cross-cloud, and attack path analysis (APA).
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Content Disarm and Reconstruction market is increasing incidence of cyber-attacks. Growing strict regulations and compliance for content security has facilitated the target market growth. Further, rising number of file-based attacks & malware attacks, increasing cost of data breaches, increasing requirement to protect data from ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats and zero-day assaults is expected to fruitful the demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction market in coming years. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market, By Component (Solution, Services, Consulting, Integration, Training & Education, and Support & Maintenance), By Application (Email, Web, File Transfer Protocol, and Removable Devices), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market accounted for US$ 0.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.4%. The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented based on Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region.
• Based on Component, Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into Solution, Services, Consulting, Integration, Training & Education, and Support & Maintenance.
• Based on Application, Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into Email, Web, File Transfer Protocol, and Removable Devices.
• Based on Deployment Mode, Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud.
• Based on Organization Size, Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
• Based on Vertical, Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Other.
• By Region, the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Growth Factors of Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market:
The Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market is expected to grow due to several factors, including:
⋆ Increase in Cyber security Threats: With the rise in cybercrime and cyber attacks, businesses and organizations are taking proactive measures to safeguard their networks and data. CDR technology has emerged as a powerful tool to combat the growing threat of cyberattacks, which is expected to drive the market growth.
⋆ Advancements in CDR technology: The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) in CDR solutions is likely to boost the growth of the market.
⋆ Stringent Data Security Regulations: Governments across the globe have implemented stringent data security regulations to ensure the protection of sensitive information. The increasing regulatory compliance requirements are expected to create a demand for CDR solutions, thereby driving the market growth.
⋆ Growing Awareness: The growing awareness about the importance of data security and the potential risks associated with cyberattacks is expected to drive the demand for CDR solutions.
Adoption of Cloud-based Services: The growing adoption of cloud-based services is expected to create a demand for CDR solutions to safeguard cloud-based data from cyber threats.
Overall, the CDR market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing need for cybersecurity and data protection solutions.
Top Key players operating in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market:
✤ Symantec Corporation
✤ Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.
✤ Fortinet, Inc.
✤ Deep Secure, Ltd.
✤ Opswat, Inc.
✤ Votiro, Inc.
✤ Resec Technologies, Ltd.
✤ O.D.I Co., Ltd
✤ Glasswall Solutions, Ltd.
✤ Sasa Software, Ltd.
✤ Peraton Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reason to Purchase Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market:
One of the key reasons to purchase Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market solutions is to protect your organization from the growing threat of cyberattacks. CDR technology can help prevent malware and other malicious content from entering your network by disarming and reconstructing files and documents.By using CDR solutions, businesses can ensure that their critical data and systems are protected from advanced cyber threats, including zero-day attacks, ransomware, and other malware. CDR solutions can help businesses comply with data protection regulations and reduce the risk of data breaches, which can lead to reputational damage, financial losses, and legal liabilities.
Another key reason to purchase CDR solutions is that they offer advanced threat detection capabilities. CDR solutions use machine learning and other advanced technologies to detect and analyze suspicious files and identify potential threats. This can help businesses detect and respond to cyber threats more quickly, minimizing the impact of a cyberattack on their operations.
In summary, purchasing CDR solutions can provide your organization with robust protection against cyber threats, compliance with data protection regulations, and advanced threat detection capabilities.
