3DX Industries, Inc. is Eligible for JCP Certification Following NIST Assessment

SEATTLE, WA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a NIST assessment which allows the company to be eligible for JCP Certification. As a precision manufacturing company, 3DX Industries, Inc. has the capability to produce a wide range of products using both additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.



NIST SP800-171 is a codification of the requirements that any non-Federal computer system must follow in order to store, process, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or provide security protection for such systems.

The Joint Certification Program (JCP) is the only DOD (Department of Defense) agency that reviews and certifies, which is a requirement for companies to do business with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as an approved vendor. Once approved for JCP Certification, 3DX Industries, Inc. will be able to conduct business with the DLA as an approved vendor, which requires a NIST score to access proposals in the defense sector.

"We are delighted to have received a successful NIST score and to be eligible for JCP Certification," said Harold Blackwell, Head of Government Contracts at 3DX Industries, Inc. "This is a significant achievement for our company, and we are eager to pursue business opportunities with the DLA."

The approval of the JCP Certification is expected in the coming months, and 3DX Industries, Inc. is looking forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to government clients while contributing to the success of the defense industry.

About the Company : 3DX Industries, Inc. DDDX is an OTCM traded advanced manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor : 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com