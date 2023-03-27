Global Molecular Point of Care (mPOC) Market Report 2023-2027: Market Sizing, Forecasting, Trend Mapping and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care (mPOC), 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an essential tool for understanding the size and growth opportunity in molecular POC. Molecular point of care (mPOC) has gone from a novel trend to a significant contributor to the market.

The instruments sold by Abbott, BioMerieux, Cepheid and increasingly, a host of other companies, are a significant contributor to the IVD POC market. Knowing these markets is essential to knowing the opportunity in point-of-care testing and microbiology IVD.

The report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point-of-care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings.

The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care (POC), 2023 includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:

What are the mPOC market opportunities beyond COVID-19?

What are the current systems on the market? Who's winning?

What's the size of the Molecular Point of Care Market: 2022-2027

Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2021 (N. America, Europe , APAC, RoW)

, APAC, RoW) Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022 (Respiratory vs. Other)

Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2022 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)

Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2022 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)

Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2022-2027

Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2022

Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2022

Company Profiles

Many trends are covered in the report, including the role of COVID-19 testing, menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC, and other trends.

Companies covered in this report, in profiles and/or product tables and market developments discussion include:

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian Oy

Akonni Biosystems

Anitoa

binx health, inc.

Biocartis NV

BioGX

bioMerieux SA

Cepheid

Credo Bioscience

Cue Health

Curetis NV

Curiosity Diagnostics (Bio-Rad)

DiaSorin S.p.A

Domus Diagnostics

Fluxergy

GenMark Diagnostics

Genomadix

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

LEX Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

MicroGEM

Minute Molecular

Nanopath

QIAGEN NV

QuantuMDx Group

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Rover Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

T2 Biosystems

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022-2026 ($M)

Near Patient Molecular Systems Market: 2022-2027 ($M)

Where is Molecular Point of Care in 2023?

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022-2027 ($M)

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022-2027 (%)

Mpoc Market by Disease Indication, 2022 (%; Respiratory, Other)

Market Observations

"Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market

Mpoc and Near-Patient Market, 2022-2027

Near Patient Molecular Systems Market, 2022-2027 ($M and %)

Current Trends

Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Defined

Usage of Molecular Point of Care

Leading Mpoc Platforms

Molecular Poc Diagnostic Platforms and Technologies

Trends

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Molecular Point-Of-Care Market Development and Trends

Covid-19 and Molecular Poc

Molecular Poc Covid-19 Emergency Authorizations

Cdc Initial Response, Long Term Situation

Covid-19's Unique Challenge

Barda Directs Funding to Mpoc

Recent Regulatory Developments

Consortia, Funding, Prizes

Deals

Deals in Molecular Point of Care, April 2019- January 2023

Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care

Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care, by Setting (Physician Office Laboratory (Pol) / Other Outpatient Settings, Developing and Low-Resource Areas, and Hospital Poc)

Justification: the Sensitivity/Specificity Argument

New Systems and Menu Expansion

Mesa Biotech Strep a Approval

Combination Tests Enter Market: Sars-Cov-2, Flu A, Flu B, and Rsv

Sti Continues to Be a Growth Area

Deals, Investment in Mpoc Systems

Thermo Acquires Mesa Biotech

Eu Researchers Awarded €3M to Develop Poc Molecular Tests

Scope Fluidics Ast System Sees Investment

China as a Poc Market

as a Common Tests and Analytes in Poc Diagnostics

Component Technologies of Molecular Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Microfluidics

Qpcr

Microarrays

Isothermal Amplification

Test Automation

Primers and Probes

Detection

Next-Generation Sequencing

Molecular Diagnostics

Real-Time Pcr (Qpcr)

Isothermal Amplification Methods

Line Probe Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Applications and Potential Applications for Molecular Point-Of-Care

Major Testing Applications for Molecular Poc Diagnostics

Influenza

Reclassification of Ridts

Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)

Strep A

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Rsv)

Emerging Applications

Zika

Other Respiratory Infections

Group B Streptococcus

Human Papillomavirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Vaginitis

Tuberculosis

Malaria

Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases

Cancer

European Device Regulations Nearing

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022-2027 ($M, %)

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022-2026 ($M)

Molecular Point of Care Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, Biomerieux, Cepheid, Cue Health, Roche, Other), 2022 ($M, %)

Molecular Point of Care Market Share, by Vendor (Abbott, Biomerieux, Cepheid, Cue Health, Roche, Other), 2022 (%)

Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022

Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2022 (Covid-Respiratory Vs. Other)

Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market (Respiratory, Other), 2022 (%)

"Near Patient Molecular" Market

Near Patient Molecular Systems Market, 2022-2027

Market Share Near Patient

Market Share, Near Patient Molecular Testing, (Abbott, Biomerieux, Cepheid, Cue Health, Roche, Other), 2022

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dek5b1

