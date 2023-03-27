Clear Aligners Market Size & Share to Surpass $28.17 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,819 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clear Aligners Market is valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Clear Aligners Market Overview
The clear aligners market is a rapidly growing industry within the orthodontics market. Clear aligners are a type of orthodontic treatment that uses a series of clear, removable plastic trays to gradually move teeth into the desired position.
The clear aligners market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments, growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners over traditional braces, and the availability of advanced digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery.
Clear Aligners Market Dynamics
Growing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments: The increasing desire for a more aesthetically pleasing smile is driving demand for clear aligners, as they are less noticeable than traditional metal braces.
Rising awareness of the benefits of clear aligners: As more people become aware of the benefits of clear aligners, such as their removable nature, improved comfort, and shorter treatment time, the demand for this type of orthodontic treatment is expected to increase.
Technological advancements in orthodontic treatment: The development of digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery has led to improved accuracy and efficiency of clear aligners, making them a more appealing option for both patients and orthodontic practitioners.
Increasing disposable income and affordability: As disposable incomes increase in many parts of the world, more people are able to afford orthodontic treatment, including clear aligners.
Regulatory environment: The regulatory environment in the clear aligners market is evolving, with new guidelines and regulations being introduced to ensure patient safety and product efficacy.
Competition among manufacturers: The clear aligners market is highly competitive, with major players investing heavily in research and development to improve the effectiveness and affordability of their products.
Top Players in the Global Clear Aligners Market
Top Report Findings
The clear aligners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28.9% from 2022 to 2028, driven by factors such as increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments and advancements in digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery.
North America is currently the largest market for clear aligners, accounting for over 40% of the global market share in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the clear aligners market in 2021, with disruptions in supply chains and reduced demand for non-essential medical procedures. However, the market is expected to recover quickly as the pandemic subsides.
Invisalign, manufactured by Align Technology, Inc., is the most popular clear aligner brand, with a dominant market share of over 70%.
The teen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the clear aligners market, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of early orthodontic treatment and a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments.
Top Trends in the Global Clear Aligners Market
Increasing demand for clear aligners among teenagers: The teen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the clear aligners market, driven by a growing trend towards aesthetic orthodontic treatments and increasing awareness of the benefits of early orthodontic treatment.
Growing adoption of digital technology in orthodontic treatment: Digital technology for orthodontic treatment planning and delivery, such as 3D imaging, CAD/CAM software, and 3D printing, is becoming increasingly popular among orthodontic practitioners, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency of clear aligners.
Expansion of the clear aligners market in emerging economies: The clear aligners market is expected to grow rapidly in emerging economies, such as China and India, due to increasing disposable income and rising awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatment.
Development of new clear aligner materials: Manufacturers are exploring new materials, such as thermoplastic elastomers, to improve the comfort and flexibility of clear aligners and reduce treatment time.
Increasing use of clear aligners for complex orthodontic cases: Clear aligners are being used for an increasing range of orthodontic cases, including more complex cases that were previously treated with traditional metal braces.
Rising demand for remote orthodontic treatment options: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards remote orthodontic treatment options, such as teledentistry and direct-to-consumer clear aligner brands.
Global Clear Aligners Market Segmentation
By Age
By End-Use
By Region
Key Questions Answered in the Clear Aligners Market Report are:
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 3.24 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2028
|USD 28.17 Billion
|CAGR
|28.9% from 2022 to 2028
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 to 2028
|Key Players
|Dentsply Sirona, 3M EPSE, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Straumann Group
|Customization Request
Regional Analysis
