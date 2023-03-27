Indian Low-voltage Switchgear Market Witnesses Surge Due to Pent-up Demand and an Increase in the Average Price

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,819 in the last 365 days.
The sharp increase in CAPEX projects moving into the implementation phase is a major driver for the LV switchgear market, says Frost & Sullivan
MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Indian low-voltage (LV) switchgear market made a strong recovery in CY2021 due to the pent-up demand from COVID-19 and an average 15% increase in the LV switchgear price. Frost & Sullivan's recent report, Indian LV Switchgear Market Analysis CY2022–CY2027, finds that the industry maintained similar growth momentum in CY2022 due to an increase in investments across key end-user segments such as industries, infrastructure, utilities, commercial, and residential. The investment boost is largely due to ongoing government schemes, such as "Make in India," "Affordable Housing," and "Digital India."
As per Frost & Sullivan's report, the LV switchgear market, which was approximately INR 12,000 Crores in CY2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next five years.
Shoeb Momin, Senior Consultant, Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan, said, "The LV switchgear in India is increasingly turning intelligent or smart, which allows for predictive maintenance. This helps gain process visibility, provides real-time data, and considerably reduces failures and downtime. What has also come to the fore is that innovation in LV switchgear is primarily in terms of aesthetics and enhanced features (e.g., improving serviceability) rather than a drastic technological change in product."
Some of the notable insights are:
