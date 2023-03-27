Submit Release
Brian Petruzzelli Expands Real Estate Services to Los Angeles Area

Brian Petruzzelli, a successful real estate agent with over a decade of experience, has announced the expansion of his real estate services from the Las Vegas area to the Los Angeles area.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Petruzzelli, a successful real estate agent with over a decade of experience, has announced the expansion of his real estate services from the Las Vegas area to the Los Angeles area.

With a passion for real estate and a commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, Petruzzelli has built a strong reputation as a trusted and reliable agent. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Los Angeles real estate market and is excited to offer his clients the same high-quality service that has made him a leading agent in the Las Vegas area.

"I am thrilled to have expanded my real estate services to the Los Angeles area," said Petruzzelli. "I love the area and it is my passion to help my clients achieve their real estate goals with my expert knowledge of the Los Angeles real estate market. Whether they are buying a home in Manhattan Beach, looking for condos for sale in El Segundo, looking for houses for sale in Culver City, or simply trying to find their next real estate investment, I'll be there every step of the way."

About Brian Petruzzelli

Brian Petruzzelli is a licensed real estate agent with over a decade of experience in the industry. He has built a reputation for providing his clients with the highest level of service and expertise and is committed to helping them achieve their real estate goals. Petruzzelli specializes in residential, commercial, and investment properties, as well as property management services.

I love the area and it is my passion to help my clients achieve their real estate goals with my expert knowledge of the Los Angeles real estate market.

Media Contact

Brian Petruzzelli, Brian Petruzzelli, 1 213-318-4791, brianpetruzzelli.tools@gmail.com, https://brianpetruzzelli.com

 

SOURCE Brian Petruzzelli

Brian Petruzzelli Expands Real Estate Services to Los Angeles Area

