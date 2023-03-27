Leukemia Therapeutics Market Worth, $14.16 Billion by 2031: Report by AMR

Portland, OR, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global leukemia therapeutics market was estimated at $7.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit 14.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.81 billion Market Size in 2031 $14.16 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 392 Segments Covered Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the incidence of leukemia Surge in product approval Restraints Side-effects and adverse reactions associated with leukemia therapeutics High cost of leukemia treatment Opportunities High growth potential in developing economies

Impact of Covid-19 on the Leukemia Therapeutics Market-

The global leukemia therapeutics market was negatively impacted due to the disruptions in cancer patient screening.

The increased travel restrictions made it difficult for patients to seek necessary medical attention to diagnose and treat leukemia. However, the market has now recovered slowly and steadily.

The global leukemia therapeutics market is analyzed across type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global leukemia therapeutics market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and others segments are also discussed throughout the study.

By drug class, the targeted therapy and immunotherapy segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global leukemia therapeutics market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The chemotherapy segment is also discussed in the report.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global leukemia therapeutics market revenue. The online providers segment, on the other hand, would portray CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The drug store & retail pharmacies segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global leukemia therapeutics market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global leukemia therapeutics market report include Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and AbbVie Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

