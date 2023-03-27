Insurance Fraud Detection Market Forecast: Size, Industry Share, Trends And Growth Insights

Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insurance fraud detection market. As per TBRC’s insurance fraud detection market forecast, the insurance fraud detection global market size is expected to grow to $15.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The growth in the insurance fraud detection global market is due to increase in cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurance fraud detection market share. Major players in the insurance fraud detection market include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Datawalk Inc., DXC Technology Co.

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Segments

•By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

•By Component: Solution, Services

•By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

•By Application: Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment And Billing Fraud, Money Laundering

•By End User: Insurance Companies, Agents And Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insurance fraud detection is a method of detecting and preventing fraudulent financial or insurance activities. A variety of software-based solutions are used to analyze historical patterns and incidents and forecast future occurrences. Insurance fraud detection is generally used by organizations for fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance to safeguard databases and identify vulnerabilities.

The Table Of Content For The Insurance Fraud Detection Market Include:

1. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Executive Summary

2. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Characteristics

3. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends

4. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Competitor Landscape

27. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Insurance Fraud Detection Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

